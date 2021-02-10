Tom Grennan announces Alexandra Palace gig for 2021

10 February 2021, 12:25 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 12:36

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan announces 2021 gig at London's Alexandra Palace. Picture: Press/Mark Mattock

The Little Bit Of Love singer has confirmed his biggest headline show to date at the London venue this September.

Tom Grennan is set to play a huge date at London's Alexandra Palace.

The singer-songwriter, who is preparing to release his Evering Road album on 5 March 2021, has also confirmed his biggest headline show to date for later this year.

Tickets for the gig, which is set to take place on 30 September 2021, will go on say on Friday 19 February from 9am.

Grennan said of the announcement: "I am BUZZING to announce my biggest ever headline show yet! I’ve missed playing live so much, it’s going to be so special to get on stage and connect with my fans again. Alexandra Palace, let’s do this!”

Taking to Twitter, the Oh Please singer added: "I can’t explain to you how mad it is writing this but.. ALLY PALLY".

He added: "Dreamt of playing this venue and it’s happening!! Tickets on general sale 19th Feb, BUT if you pre-order EVERING ROAD from my store you gain first access two days earlier from the 17th x".

Meanwhile, Tom Grennan is set to play a specially-streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London this month.

Following the success of our show with Nothing But Thieves in November, we're going to be doing it all again with Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA'S on the bill.

Competition winners will have first-look exclusive access to Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard, which will be hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant on Thursday 25 February.

Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and Radio X social platforms from Sunday 28 February.

You can guarantee a virtual place right at the front is by listening to Radio X all next week - plus we’ll give you £500 for the ultimate night in! Or, you can enter online right here:

Win your place on the guestlist for Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard here!

