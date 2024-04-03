The Who's Roger Daltrey: "I'm on my way out"

3 April 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 3 April 2024, 16:26

The Who's Roger Daltrey at The O2 Arena in 2023
The Who's Roger Daltrey at The O2 Arena in 2023. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Who frontman has opened up about his age after turning 80 last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Roger Daltrey has opened up about ageing and being "realistic" about his twilight years.

The Who frontman turned 80 years old on 1st March and discussed stepping down from his role at the Teenage Cancer Trust after 24 years because he believes that he hasn't got many more years left.

“I have to be realistic," he told The Times. "I’m on my way out. The average life expectancy is 83 and with a bit of luck I’ll make that, but we need someone else to drive things.”

The Substitute rocker went on: "I’m not leaving TCT – I’ve been a patron since I first met the charity’s founders, Dr Adrian and Myrna Whiteson, more than 30 years ago – and that will continue, but I’ll be working in the back room, talking to the government, rattling cages.”

The Who legend might be taking a step back from his role at the charity, but he's by no means stepping away from the limelight entirely, recently announcing a string North American dates for this summer.

A statement on the legendary band's official Instagram account confirmed: "Roger Daltrey will be returning to the States on a special solo tour this June, presenting a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience."

Special guests on the tour include Suddenly I See singer KT Tunstall and singer-songwriter Dan Bern.

When it comes to The Who's return, however, the singer has left it in the hands of his band's bassist and co-founder Pete Townshend, hinted he wouldn't be devastated if the chapter was closed entirely.

Asked when the Baba O'Riley rockers would return he told The Times: "I can’t answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did. We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over."

See Roger Daltrey's 2024 North American dates below:

  • 12th June 2024: Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Centre*
  • 14th June 2024: Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino*
  • 16th June 2024: Bethel, NY - Bethel, NY
  • 18th June 2024: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
  • 20th June 2024: Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
  • 22nd June 2024: Lenox, MA - Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed*
  • 25th June 2024: Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amphitheatre+
  • 27th June 2024: Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre+
  • 29th June 2024: Highliand Park IL, The Pavilion at Ravinia+

*KT Tunstall joins on these dates
+ Dan Bern joins on these dates

Latest Videos

Richard Ashcroft with the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis inset

How Richard Ashcroft's Song For The Lovers was inspired by Joy Division

Richard Ashcroft

The Subways' Billy Lunn performs At The Ritz O2, Manchester in 2023

The Subways' Billy Lunn wants to be buried with his guitar

News

Muse in 2001: Dominic Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme

What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Muse

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves too place at O2 Forum Kentish Town

THROWBACK REVIEW: Nothing But Thieves deliver synth-soaked euphoria at the O2 Forum Kentish Town

The Who Songs

The Who Latest

The Who

Pete Townshend teases "final tour" before The Who "crawl off to die"

Songwriters that stay out of the spotlight: Liam Gallagher, John Deacon and Ringo Starr

These classics weren't written by the band's chief songwriter

Morrissey and The Smiths' only live album (to date)... Rank

The 20 best live albums

Roger Daltrey of The Who on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall on 18th March 2024.

The Who's Roger Daltrey is set for solo US dates

The Who's Roger Daltrey in 2016

The Who's Roger Daltrey compares smashing a guitar to "killing the wife"