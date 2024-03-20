The Who's Roger Daltrey is set for solo US dates

20 March 2024, 10:17

Roger Daltrey of The Who on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall on 18th March 2024.
Roger Daltrey of The Who on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall on 18th March 2024. Picture: Alamy
The Who frontman has promised surprises on his "mostly acoustic" North American tour.

Roger Daltrey has announced a "mostly acoustic" solo tour this summer.

The Who frontman will hit the road in June 2024 for nine dates across the United States, which will see him play with an "intimate rock-based band".

A statement on the legendary band's official Instagram account confirmed: "Roger Daltrey will be returning to the States on a special solo tour this June, presenting a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience."

The 80-year-old-legend will be joined on stage by guitarists Simon Townshend and Doug Boyle, bassist John Hogg, violinist Katie Jacoby, harmonica player Steve Weston, keyboardist Geraint Watkins, drummer Scott Devours, percussionist Jody Linscott and mandolin player Billy Nicholls.

Special guests on the tour include Suddenly I See singer KT Tunstall and singer-songwriter Dan Bern.

The statement continuned: "The unique venues and amphitheaters Daltrey has chosen for his summer run will showcase Roger's acoustic interpretations of his extraordinary canon of Who songs and solo work."

The tour kicks off in Vienna, Virginia on June 12, before he rolls into Niagara Falls two days later.

The Pinball Wizard icon and his band will then move onto shows in Bethel, Port Chester, Boston, Lenox, Detroit and Indianapolis before the run comes to an end in Highland Park.

Full details of the dates can be found at www.thewho.com.

See Roger Daltrey's 2024 North American dates below:

  • 12th June 2024: Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Centre*
  • 14th June 2024: Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino*
  • 16th June 2024: Bethel, NY - Bethel, NY
  • 18th June 2024: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
  • 20th June 2024: Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
  • 22nd June 2024: Lenox, MA - Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed*
  • 25th June 2024: Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amphitheatre+
  • 27th June 2024: Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre+
  • 29th June 2024: Highliand Park IL, The Pavilion at Ravinia+

*KT Tunstall joins on these dates
+ Dan Bern joins on these dates

