The Who's Roger Daltrey gives update on Keith Moon biopic: "It will be made"

The Who's Roger Daltrey and Keith Moon. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 2. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Who frontman has talked about the progress on the film that is set to tell the story of their legendary drummer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Roger Daltrey has given an update on the making of a Keith Moon biopic.

The legendary Who drummer, known for his unique style, died on 7th September 1978 aged 32 and frontman Daltrey has talked about the plans for his life story to be told in a biopic.

Asked about the project, which it was reported last would begin shooting last year, Daltrey told NME: "I’m at a draft that’s ready to go to directors".

The Substitute singer, who is an executive producer alongside Pete Townshend continued: "I’m waiting on a reply from a director that I was talking to prior to starting writing the script. I’m very pleased with the script, it will be made. As soon as soon as he’s finished the film that he’s on, he will read it and I’ll get a reply from him. Hopefully we’ll get it made ASAP."

READ MORE: The Who to play exclusive gig with the Royal Philharmonic at Sandringham

Speaking about the project and why it's taken almost 20 decades to get off the ground, he added: "It’s a tricky one, and it’s taken me a long, long time. A myriad of writers came up with failed scripts to finally make me sit down and write the kind of story I had in my head of how to tell a story that engages people, that really does expose the full Moon."

Discussing the fact that Mike Myers initially signed up to take on the role in 2005, he said: "Mike would have been great at that time but he’s too old now, unfortunately. But I do have someone in mind who’s a very very, very good actor. But again, he might be too old but he’s a template.

“So I can use him to bounce other people [off] and look at their screen presence. Because there was something about the original Moon that has to be there in whoever I get to play Keith Moon in this.”

READ MORE: Who are the oldest bands still touring today?

The Who are set to embark on an orchestral UK tour this year, which includes a show at The O2, London and culminates in a gig at the historic Royal Sandringham Estate with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Two-time Ivor Novello winner Richard Ashcroft and The Lightning Seeds will join them on the Norfolk grounds as special guests.

See The Who's 2023 UK tour dates below:

JULY

6th July 2023: Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull

8th July 2023: Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

9th July 2023: Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

12th July 2023: The O2, London

14th July 2023: Incora County Ground, Derby

16th July 2023: Badminton Estate, Bristol

19th July 2023: Seat Unique Riverside, Durham

21stJuly 2023: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

23rd July 2023: 1st Central Cricket Ground, Brighton

28th July 2023: Sandringham Estate, Norfolk