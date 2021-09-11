The Vaccines break down their Back In Love City album Track By Track

By Radio X

Watch Justin Young and Freddie Cowan break down the band's fifth studio album with Radio X's John Kennedy.

The Vaccines have released their fifth studio album Back In Love City and it's a belter.

The London-formed indie rockers - comprised of Justin Young, Freddie Cowan, Árni Árnason and Pete Robertson - dropped the follow-up to 2018's Combat Sports this week, and its being dubbed their most visionary work to date.

Frontman Young and lead guitarist Cowan sat down with Radio X's John Kennedy to go through the album track by track, taking us through their inspiration for everything from the record's title track to its lead single Headphones Baby.

Watch the entire discussion above, or listen to the whole show and album via Radio X on Global Player.

The Vaccines have released their fifth album today. Picture: Press

Back In Love City was inspired by fictional cities such as Ridley Scott’s version of LA in Blade Runner and Cowboy Beebop’s Fear City.

Very much a concept album, the band's 13 song tracklist is set against the fictional metropolis of the album's titular Love City, which is seen as "equal part utopia and dystopia".

The band revealed that the album was born from the band's fascination with emotions as commodities and the desperation for human connection.

"In some obvious ways we’re more connected than ever," Young explained. "But we’re also more polarised than we’ve been for 100 years and the world is getting colder. What if there was a place where love and other emotions had run dry - but you could go to Love City to get them?”

Stream The Vaccines Back In Love City in full and see its artwork and tracklist below:

The Vaccines Back In Love City album artwork. Picture: Press

Get The Vaccines' Back In Love City tracklisting:

Back In Love City Alone Star Headphones Baby Wanderlust Paranormal Romance El Paso Jump Off The Top XCT Bandit Peoples Republic Of Desire Savage Heart Land Pink Water Pistols

Watch the band perform their lead track from the album Headphones Baby: