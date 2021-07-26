The Vaccines and The Snuts bring live music back to London

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard took place in with a live audience at the O2 Forum Kentish Town - here's what happened.

Live music made a spectacular return to London last night (Monday 26 July) when The Vaccines and The Snuts played a very special gig for Radio X and Barclaycard.

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard was hosted by Toby Tarrant and came complete with a DJ set from our very own Dan O'Connell.

Watch the moment The Vaccines walked on stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Taking to the stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, indie rock legends The Vaccines the delight on frontman Justin Young's face was clear to see as the band kicked into their classic anthem I Can't Quit.

The Vaccines performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The set was full of fan favourites, including Post Break Up Sex, If You Wanna, the singalong classic Wetsuit and their debut single, 2010's Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra).

The Vaccines performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The band - Justin Young (guitar and vocals), Freddie Cowan (guitar and vocals), Árni Árnason (bass), Timothy Lanhham (keyboards) and Yoann Intonti (drums) - took the opportunity to showcase some of their new material, including the Radio X Record Of The Week, Headphones Baby.

The Vaccines performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

Also getting an airing in front of a very enthusiastic crowd were other tracks from the band's forthcoming fifth album Back In Love City, including the title track, Wanderlust, Paranormal Romance and Jump Off The Top.

The set closed with a very special moment: the anthemic All In White, from the band's debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?

The Vaccines performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The Vaccines, O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021 setlist:

I Can't Quit

I Always Knew

Wreckin' Bar

Wanderlust

Paranormal Romance

Wetsuit

Post Break Up Sex

Your Love Is My Favourite Band

Back In Love City

Headphones Baby

Handsome

Jump Off The Top

All My Friends Are Falling In Love

If You Wanna

All In White

The crowd at the O2 Forum Kentish Town - glad to be back down the front. Picture: Matt Crossick

Special guests on the night were The Snuts, whose last gig in front of an audience without restrictions was way back in March 2020.

The West Lothian band showed why they became the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the UK album chart with their debut W.L., by delivering a hugely impressive set.

The Snuts performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The Snuts - Jack Cochrane (guitar and vocals), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum Wilson (bass) and Jordan Mackay (drums) - tore through the highlights of their debut, including the evergreen Glasgow (another Radio X Record Of The Week), Always and No Place I'd Rather Go.

The Snuts performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The Snuts, O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021 setlist:

All Your Friends

Always

Elephants

Glasgow

Don't Forget It (Punk)

Coffee & Cigarettes

No Place I'd Rather Go

The Snuts performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard and the first show with a live audience. Previous Radio X Presents… with Barclaycard gigs have seen virtual gigs featuring DMA’S, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Nothing But Thieves.

Highlights from the show will be available on Global Player, Radio X's YouTube channel and RadioX.co.uk - the premiere will take place at 7pm on Sunday 1 August.

