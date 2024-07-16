The Lathums share No Direction single ahead of homecoming show at Wigan's Robin Park

The energetic new song comes just ahead of the band's landmark homecoming show this Fridyay.

The Lathums have shared new music this week.

The Wigan four-piece dropped their new single entitled No Direction, as they prepare to play their homecoming show in Wigan's Robin Park this Friday 19th July - their biggest show to date.

Listen to the energetic new track below:

No Direction

No Direction is the first new music to be released from the band since their Thoughts Of A Child single, which they played on their huge European tour schedule supporting former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and their UK dates supporting Keane.

The single comes as the band reveal they have raised £20,000 for their Chance To See Fund since it’s launch in 2023, with the money already being put to work giving young people access to creative opportunities who may not otherwise have them.

The Lathums' milestone Robin Park gig will see them joined by special guests Jake Bugg, Brooke Combe and Alex Spencer.

Taking to social media to announce the news last year, Alex Moore and co wrote: "This one is very close to our hearts, our biggest show to date will be held at our home town of Wigan, July 19th your boys will be taking the stage at Robin Park with some seriously amazing company. You don’t want to miss this one, stay safe, spread love and we’ll see you there".

Robin Park is Wigan Warriors’ new multi-million pound training facility, built in association with Wigan council. Located next to The DW Stadium, Robin Park is just a 20 minute walk from Wigan town centre, and Wigan North Western train station.

The last remaining tickets to see The Lathums at the facility are available here.