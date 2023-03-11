The Lathums thank fans after scoring a number one with second album

The Lathums have scored another UK No.1 album. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Wigan outfit have taken to Instagram after scoring their second consecutive number one.

The Lathums have scored a number one with their sophomore album, From Nothing to a Little Bit More.

The record, which follows their chart-topping debut, How Beautiful Life Can Be, pipped Slowthai's Ugly and Mimi Webb's Amelia to hit the top spot this week.

Taking to Instagram, the Wigan four-piece shared a post, which read: "18,000 Lathums strong and we can’t thank you all enough. With the outright dedication and power of the community that we have amassed, we have managed to clinch a consecutive No.1 album with our second body of work."

The added: "This is a statement for all to hear, that the power we hold together through love and compassion can take us anywhere, and that you can never underestimate the power of the common people."

From Nothing to a Little Bit More includes lead single and Radio X Record Of The Year Say My Name and Struggle, which dropped in January this year.

Speaking about their blistering lead track Say May Name being voted our Radio X Record Of The Year in 2022, Alex Moore told Radio X Polly James: “I just wanna say, thank you very much to everybody. |All the fans of the band, the fans of the music. Radio X as well.”

He added, jokingly: “Everybody’s figuring out we’re the real deal”.

The band - who are completed by Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and most recent addition Matty Murphy - are set to embark on a UK tour, which includes a milestone gig at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl-their biggest headline show to date.

This spring, the I Get By rockers will also play the likes of the O2 Academy Glasgow, Manchester's Albert Hall and The Roundhouse, London.

