The Lathums to headline Liverpool's Sound City 2022

The Lathums have been confirmed to headline Sound City next year. Picture: Ewan Ogden/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Wigan rockers will play their debut headline slot at the festival's 15th anniversary. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Sound City 2022 has confirmed its headliners for 2022.

The Liverpool music event, which champions new and emerging acts, has announced The Lathums and Self Esteem as their bill-toppers for next year.

Find out more about the 15th anniversary of the festival, including when it takes place, who's playing and now you can buy tickets.

When is Sound City 2022?

Sound City 2022 takes place across Liverpool city centre from 30th April - 1st May 2022.

Who is headlining Sound City 2022?

Wigan band The Lathums and experimental pop artist Self Esteem - whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor - are set to headline the event, marking their debuts as festival bill-toppers.

Self Esteem is also set to headline Liverpool's Sound City festival. Picture: Olivia Richardson/Press

Who else is on the line-up?

Also on Sound City 2022's line-up are Alfie Templeman, Yard Act, The Reytons, Abbie Ozard, Everyone You Know, The Royston Club, Abbie Ozard, Bears in Treesm, Buggs, Cody Frost, Fiona Lennon, Retro Video Club with more to be announced.

Sound City 2022 announces its line-up so far. Picture: Press

Are tickets for Sound City 2022 on sale?

Tickets go on sale at soundcity.co.uk from Friday 26 November at 10am.

