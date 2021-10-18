The Lathums praise Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders for saying their name right

The Lathums have called Arctic Monkeys Matt Helders a "hero" for getting their name right. Picture: 1. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 2. Daniel DeSlover/ZUMAPRESS.com/Alamy

By Radio X

The Wigan band took to Twitter to heap praise on the Arctic Monkeys drummer for managing to pronounce their band name correctly the first time he said it.

The Lathums may have landed a No.1 album earlier this month with their debut record How Beautiful Life Can Be, making them a household name overnight, but they’re still having trouble having people pronounce their name.

Luckily, they’ve got Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders on hand to help, who got it right the first time around in a recent interview with American creator Shapel Lacey.

The I'll Get By rockers shared a clip of the chat with the caption: "The only person to ever pronounce our name right the 1st time round. Matt Helders you hero."

The only person to ever pronounce our name right the 1st time round. Matt Helders you hero 👏pic.twitter.com/4npYpm49U2 — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) October 16, 2021

When asked about the music he’s currently listening to, Helders name-drops The Lathums, explaining: "They just went to number one in England with their first record.”

When asked to repeat the band’s name, Matt explains: “‘The lav-ums’. I’ve never heard them say it so I don’t know how you pronounce it, but that’s how I would say it. I’m trying to think. They’re from a similar place to me, so I’m confident that I’m saying it right."

The Wigan rockers - made up of frontman Alex Moore, guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Johnny Cunliffe and drummer Ryan Durrans - released How Beautiful Life Can Be on Friday 24 September, scoring them their first UK No.1 album and knocking Drake off the top spot.

Watch our special track by track of the album with Alex Moore:

Although they’ve just released an album, the band recently revealed they’d love to work with Jake Bugg in future.

Moore told the Daily Star: "Because Jake Bugg pretty much put me on to music, I'd love to work with him.

"I'd love to pick Jake's brain. I've never met him, so just meeting him would be a real fanboy moment, never mind working with them."

However, the four-piece - who were set to tour with Paul Weller and Blossoms before the pandemic brought live performance to a standstill - said they aren't going to rush into collaborating with other artists while they've still figuring out their own path through the music business.

"We've got a long journey to craft our own story and our own message," the rocker added. "We've got enough within us to craft that message in our own way.

"Collaborations is one for the future."

Menawhile, while Helders is talking about some of the newest bands, Monkeys fans are waiting patiently to see if the Sheffield band will release their seventh studio album and follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Alex Turner and co are believed to have stayed at Butley Priory, a former gatehouse to an Augustinian monastery, this summer while they worked on the follow-up to their 2018 record.

According to reports, the venue itself let slip in a since-deleted blog post on their website: "We’ve had a band staying with us for the last month recording an album.

"Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings.

"Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys."

An Instagram post from a fan account sees the band taking a photo outside what looks like Butley Priory's doors along with the claim it was taken six weeks ago.

The image seems to corroborate with Matt Helders' own words, who revealed the band were in the "early stages" of writing an album.

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Wednesday 13 January the Arabella rocker talked about some of the "obstacles" the band have faced during the coronavirus pandemic, noting: "Being separated is one of them.

"The Sheffield sticksman added: "We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can.

"Though the band are separated by geography, Helders assured his fans that he's "always tinkering on machines and synths" at his Los Angeles home.

Listen to Matt Helders full interview with Shapel Lacey here: