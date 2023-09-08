Keane announce Hopes And Fears 20th anniversary tour

Keane in 2023. Picture: Press

The band will also reissue their 2004 debut album next May.

By Radio X

Keane are to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album Hopes And Fears with a world tour.

The band - which currently features Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes, and Jesse Quin - will reissue the 2004 debut album on 10th May 2024, the same day that they play London's O2 Arena as part of a string of dates across the UK next Spring

Keane will the following UK & Irish dates. Support comes from The Sherlocks & The Lathums.

Keane 2024 UK and Ireland Tour Dates

3rd May First Direct Arena, Leeds

4th May Utilita Arena, Birmingham

5th May Co-Op Live, Manchester

7th May BIC, Bournemouth

10th May The O2, London

13th May. 3Arena, Dublin

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 15th September via www.keanemusic.com.

Keane - Somewhere Only We Know (Official Music Video)

The band's world tour to mark 20 years of Hopes And Fears kicks off on 1st April 2024 in Mexico City before reaching Europe and the UK.

Their US tour in September 2024 includes dates at LA’s Greek Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Hopes And Fears was certified 9 times Platinum in the UK and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, spawning the singles Everybody's Changing, Somewhere Only We Know and Bedshaped.

However, singer Tom Chaplin recalls that the band lacked confidence when they started out.

He told the NME: "We didn’t really understand how to make it all work - we were just three kids from a small town in the middle of nowhere, so we didn’t we didn’t have many reference points. We didn’t really know what we were doing."

The track Somewhere Only We Know has recently enjoyed a revival on Tik Tok, when it went viral in Indonesia. The song is now currently clocking up two million Spotify streams a day, and in the past 12 months has become Island Records’ biggest selling single. In total it has been streamed over a billion times.