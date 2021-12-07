Watch The Lathums play their brand new Christmas song Krampus

See the Wigan lads finish off a superb year with a special live version of their festive tune, recorded onstage at the O2 Academy in Oxford. Merry Christmas!

The Lathums have given us the best early Christmas present possible - an exclusive live track!

The Wigan band - who released their excellent debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be in September - have capped a fantastic 2021 with their own festive tune.

Titled Krampus, the track was written one swelteringly hot day last summer, but evokes nothing less than a sleigh ride through the wintry streets of Wigan.

We caught up with the lads on their recent tour of the UK, and persuaded them to play Krampus just for us on stage at the very wonderful O2 Academy in Oxford.

The song also namechecks the mythical beast who scares any unwitting child that hasn't behaved themselves over the previous 12 months. Christmas with a dark side, if you like.

As frontman Alex Moore says, "After the year we’ve had we’ve got so much cause to celebrate, so this single is one last ‘thank you’ to everyone that’s supported us for the year. See you all, even bigger and better, in 2022"

So pour yourself a cup of mulled wine, pull on your Santa hat and get the party started with a very special live version of Krampus!

Many thanks to all at the O2 Academy Oxford!

The original version of Krampus by The Lathums is available now.

2021 isn't quite done yet for The Lathums - they still have a number of tour dates before the end of the year:

10 December The Academy, Dublin

11 December Roisin Dubh, Galway

12 December Dolans Warehouse, Limerick City

14 December Limelight, Belfast

18 December St Brides Church, Liverpool – Unplugged

20 December Saint Lukes. Glasgow – Unplugged

January will see the lads play a short tour of Europe, then they'll be back on these shores in April for more shows - see their official website for full details.