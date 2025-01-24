The Lathums share glam indie pop single Heartbreaker

The Lathums have unveiled another singer. Picture: Ewan Ogden

The song is the next cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define, which is released on 7th March 2025.

The Lathums have just shared an exciting new single.

Heartbreaker is the next song to come from the band's third studio album, Matter Does Not Define, which is set for release on 7th March 2025.

Watch the lyric video for the track, which is described as a "a no-holds-barred, glam firecracker," below:

The Lathums - Heartbreaker | Lyric Video

“I wanted to break away from my usual style, which tends to be more introspective and fictional,” explains frontman Alex Moore of the single. “Lately, people seem to have really been embracing their true selves more, with a sense of pride and confidence. So, I wanted to create a feel-good song that captures that energy, something empowering that people can sing along to and feel unstoppable. Like they’re owning who they are.”

Heartbreaker follows previously released singles No Direction, Stellar Cast and the heartbreakingly vulnerable Long Shadows, preparing fans for whats shaping up to be an eclectic and inspiring new album.

The Lathums do acoustic version of Long Shadows

Released on multiple formats, including standard and special edition vinyl, CD, cassette and digital, Matter Does Not Define - which is available to pre-order now - was made at Liverpool’s Kempston Street Studios with long-time studio and stage collaborator, Chris Taylor and valued musical mentor, John Kettle.

Previously speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the meaning of the album, which is available to pre-order and pre-save now, Moore explained: "It can mean a plethora of things. The big thing for me is, especially in this day and age that we live in.... it's hard to find a bit of solace in things. A bit of normality and comfort.

"I think people are very divided and I know there have been for as long as man's been around. There's always been division, but I think it would be nice for some kinda just thinking outside of your own headspace and just... I like thinking that there's more good than bad and people just need to come together a little bit more now."

He went on: "It's already a really dark place out there anyway, so we don't need to make it worse. I think I'd like people to engage a little bit.

"And the beauty about humans is we have these voices. We have these ways of communicating with people and it's the thing that separates us from being mere beats. And we don't use it enough I don't think, so I wanted to make a a bit of a point of that."

Pre-order and pre-save The Lathum's Matter Does Not Define album now.

The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define album artwork. Picture: Press

Matter Does Not Define follows the release of two consecutive chart-topping albums for the band; How Beautiful Life Can Be (2019) and From Nothing to a Little Bit More (2023).

See The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define tracklisting:

Leave No Stone Unturned Reflections Of Lessons Left Stellar Cast Heartbreaker Dynamite Unrequited Love No Direction Until Our Bitter End Knocking At Your Door The Jester Surrounded By Beauty Long Shadows

The Lathums - Stellar Cast (acoustic) | Radio X

Meanwhile, the Wigan band - who are completed by Scott Concepcion, Ryan ‘Duz’ Durrans and Matty Murphy - are set to embark on an extensive UK & Ireland tour in support of the new album this year.

The dates, which kick off at Glasgow's Barrowland in March, include two shows at Manchester O2 Apolo, a date at London's O2 Academy Brixton and huge show at Leeds' Millennium Square.

Visit for thelathums.com any remaining tickets.

The Lathums' 2025 tour dates:

Thu 13 March 2025 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Fri 14 March 2025 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Extra Date

Sat 15 March 2025 - Newcastle, NX Newcastle – SOLD OUT

Mon 17 March 2025- Stoke, Victoria Hall

Tue 18 March 2025 - Sheffield, Octagon

Thu 20 March 2025 - Nottingham, Rock City

Fri 21 March 2025 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sat 22 March 2025 - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Mon 24 March 2025- Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Tue 25 March 2025 - Bristol, SWX

Thu 27 March 2025 - Belfast, Limelight

Fri 28 March 2025 - Dublin, The Academy

Thu 10 April 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo – Extra Date

Fri 11 April 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo – SOLD OUT

Sat 12 July 2025 – Leeds, Millennium Square

