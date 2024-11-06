WATCH: The Lathums play surprise acoustic set at London pub

On Air Now
6 November 2024, 19:45 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 21:51
The Wigan outfit appeared at The Marquis in Covent Garden, where they performed an intimate show for their fans.
The Lathums played a secret gig at a pub in London tonight (Wednesday 6th November).
The Wigan band - comprised of Alex Moore (lead vocalist/guitarist), Scott Concepcion (guitars, piano and vocals) Ryan ‘Duz’ Durrans (drums) and Matty Murphy (bass and vocals) - surprised fans by treating them to a tiny show at The Marquis in Covent Garden, London.
They first put out the call earlier today, telling fans they'd be playing a "last minute acoustic pop-up" show for fans who pre-saved their forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define.
The band took to the watering hole shortly after 6pm the same day to play favourites from across their two No.1 albums; How Beautiful Life Can Be (2021) and From Nothing to a Little Bit More (2023) as well as tracks from their forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define, which is set for release on 7th March 2025.
Much to their fans delight, four-piece performed their much-loved singles I See Your Ghost and How Beautiful Life Can Be from their debut album of the same name.
They also performed their blistering track, No Direction, which is the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming third studio album.
They even performed a cover on the night, playing Squeeze's 1979 single Up The Junction, which had the packed out pub singing along.
One fan who was lucky enough to be there, praised the band after their set, writing on X: "@TheLathums thanks for a great gig tonight. What a treat that was, hope you make the train back ok".
@TheLathums thanks for a great gig tonight. What a treat that was, hope you make the train back ok 👍 pic.twitter.com/BbctifIx2O— Ian Moy (@Monkster1978) November 6, 2024
The Lathums aren't the first band to play an impromptu set at Covent Garden pub. Last year saw Green Day treat their fans to a surprise show at the central London watering hole.
Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed how he became aware of the pub on social media.
"They've always got good music coming out of [there]," he told Moyles. "Like, people playing acoustic and good DJs.
"I've been kind of following them for a while on Instagram for about a year or something and I'd seen this one cool band called The Molotovs that play there... a bunch of young kids and they sound great."
Meanwhile, The Lathums recently announced their plans to support their new album with UK and Ireland dates next year.
Tickets for all dates go on general sale to fans via www.thelathums.com on Fri 8th November 2024 from 10am GMT.
The Lathums' The Matter Does Not Define album is released on Friday 7th March 2025.
Pre-order and pre-save the album here.