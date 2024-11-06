WATCH: The Lathums play surprise acoustic set at London pub

The Lathums played a surprise gig at The Marquis in London. Picture: Ewan Ogden, Radio X

The Wigan outfit appeared at The Marquis in Covent Garden, where they performed an intimate show for their fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Lathums played a secret gig at a pub in London tonight (Wednesday 6th November).

The Wigan band - comprised of Alex Moore (lead vocalist/guitarist), Scott Concepcion (guitars, piano and vocals) Ryan ‘Duz’ Durrans (drums) and Matty Murphy (bass and vocals) - surprised fans by treating them to a tiny show at The Marquis in Covent Garden, London.

They first put out the call earlier today, telling fans they'd be playing a "last minute acoustic pop-up" show for fans who pre-saved their forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define.

Fans cram into The Marquis in central London to watch The Lathums surprise set. Picture: Radio X

The band took to the watering hole shortly after 6pm the same day to play favourites from across their two No.1 albums; How Beautiful Life Can Be (2021) and From Nothing to a Little Bit More (2023) as well as tracks from their forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define, which is set for release on 7th March 2025.

The Lathums perform at The Marquis, Covent Garden. Picture: Station Owned

Much to their fans delight, four-piece performed their much-loved singles I See Your Ghost and How Beautiful Life Can Be from their debut album of the same name.

They also performed their blistering track, No Direction, which is the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming third studio album.

They even performed a cover on the night, playing Squeeze's 1979 single Up The Junction, which had the packed out pub singing along.

One fan who was lucky enough to be there, praised the band after their set, writing on X: "@TheLathums thanks for a great gig tonight. What a treat that was, hope you make the train back ok".

@TheLathums thanks for a great gig tonight. What a treat that was, hope you make the train back ok 👍 pic.twitter.com/BbctifIx2O — Ian Moy (@Monkster1978) November 6, 2024

The Lathums aren't the first band to play an impromptu set at Covent Garden pub. Last year saw Green Day treat their fans to a surprise show at the central London watering hole.

Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed how he became aware of the pub on social media.

"They've always got good music coming out of [there]," he told Moyles. "Like, people playing acoustic and good DJs.

"I've been kind of following them for a while on Instagram for about a year or something and I'd seen this one cool band called The Molotovs that play there... a bunch of young kids and they sound great."

Green Day perform in London pub

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, The Lathums recently announced their plans to support their new album with UK and Ireland dates next year.

See The Lathums' UK & Ireland Tour dates:

Thu 13 March 2025 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Sat 15 March 2025 - Newcastle, NX Newcastle

Mon 17 March 2025- Stoke, Victoria Hall

Tue 18 March 2025 - Sheffield, Octagon

Thu 20 March 2025 - Nottingham, Rock City

Fri 21 March 2025 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sat 22 March 2025 - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Mon 24 March 2025- Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Tue 25 March 2025 - Bristol, SWX

Thu 27 March 2025 - Belfast, Limelight

Fri 28 March 2025 - Dublin, The Academy

Fri 11 April 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Tickets for all dates go on general sale to fans via www.thelathums.com on Fri 8th November 2024 from 10am GMT.

The Lathums' The Matter Does Not Define album is released on Friday 7th March 2025.

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

See The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define tracklisting: