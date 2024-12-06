The Lathums share heart-wrenchingly raw new single Long Shadows

The Lathums' Alex Moore in their video for new single Long Shadows. Picture: YouTube/The Lathums

The Wigan outfit have shared arguably their most painful and emotive single yet. Watch it's official video and find out what went into the track here.

The Lathums have today (6th December) released their powerful and emotionally-charged new single Long Shadows, the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming Matter Does Not Define album.

The Wigan outfit - comprised of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Matty Murphy - have dug deep and defied expectations to release one of their most raw and ambitious singles yet.

The 4:55 track, which comes alongside a poignant James Slater-directed black and white video, sees frontman Moore explore feelings of despair, isolation and loss.

Watch the official video for the track below:

The Lathums - Long Shadows | Official Music Video

Taking about the stunning single, which Moore recorded in one, single take, he said: "'Long Shadows’ is a song about deep emotional struggle and the complexities of love. I'm expressing feelings of despair, isolation, and fear of change after losing love, evoking a sense of tragic suffering. Despite the darkness, we recognise love’s enduring presence, though it casts long shadows over our life.

“The song explores the dual nature of love and its ability to both heal and hurt. Through metaphors of light, shadow, and transcendence, we find hope in embracing vulnerability and seeks freedom through love.”

Though not always the go-to approach from the band, who are also known for their uplifting hits such as How Beautiful Life Can Be and their bangers in Say My Name, the subject matter isn't one too alien to Moore, who lost his father at just 16 years old.

Opening up about his loss to a crowd of 11,500 during the band's landmark homecoming show at Wigan's Robin Park, Moore explained how writing songs such as Struggle were a way for him to cope.

Watch his heartfelt speech and see him dedicate their performance of Struggle to people who couldn't be there.

The Lathums - Struggle | Live at Robin Park, 2024

Moore has also previously shared a post about Mental Health Day, encouraging fans to give themselves the tools to manage their struggles and reminding them they're not alone.

Remember the things that make you smile. #WorldMentalHealthDay 💚 pic.twitter.com/NujUcu2IjT — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) October 10, 2024

Long Shadows is the next single be taken from the band's Matter Does Not Define album, which is set for released on Friday 7th March 2025.

The follows previously released tracks and No Direction and Stellar Cast, which the band recently performed in an exclusive acoustic Radio X session.

The Lathums - Stellar Cast (acoustic) | Radio X

The album - which will be released on multiple formats, including standard and special edition vinyl, cassette and CD is available to pre-order or pre-save here.

The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define album artwork. Picture: Press

The Lathums - Matter Does Not Define tracklisting:

Leave No Stone Unturned Reflections Of Lessons Left Stellar Cast Heartbreaker Dynamite Unrequited Love No Direction Until Our Bitter End Knocking At Your Door The Jester Surrounded By Beauty Long Shadows

The Lathums are also set for a 14-date UK tour next year, which include two dates at the Manchester O2 Apollo and the O2 Academy Brixton.

The Lathums. Picture: Orrin St. Pierre

See The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define 2025 UK Tour dates: