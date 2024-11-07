The Lathums discuss third album and future goals: "We're living the dream"

The Lathums have discussed their forthcoming album. Picture: Ewan Ogden

By Jenny Mensah

The Wigan band have talked about their forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define with Radio X and revealed if they have anything left on their bucket list.

The Lathums don't have much on their bucket list, because they think they are already "living the dream".

The No Direction four-piece - comprised of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan ‘Duz’ Durrans and Matty Murphy - played a milestone homecoming show at Robin Park in Wigan this summer and their first two albums shot to the top of the UK Album Chart.

Asked by Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show if they had any more things on a list to tick off, drummer Ryan Durrans said: "We're living it mate. We're living the dream".

"If I can buy my mum a nice house and that," frontman Moore added. "That'll be a big achievement for me."

Talking about the fact they'd achieved so much since they formed in 2019, the singer said: "I mean the word trip describes it pretty well. It is a pretty mad trip. It's pretty hard to describe that, really. It's all just happening just right before us. There's not much time for stopping and thinking about it so it's just one big kind of blink."

The Lathums in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

The band are set to release their third studio effort, Matter Does Not Define, on 7th March 2025 and the main message behind its name, according to their frontman, is unity.

Asked about the meaning of the album title, Moore told Radio X: "It can mean a plethora of things. The big thing for me is, especially in this day and age that we live in.... it's hard to find a bit of solace in things. A bit of normality and comfort.

"I think people are very divided and I know there have been for as long as man's been around. There's always been division, but I think it would be nice for some kinda just thinking outside of your own headspace and just... I like thinking that there's more good than bad and people just need to come together a little bit more now."

He went on: "It's already a really dark place out there anyway, so we don't need to make it worse. I think I'd like people to engage a little bit.

"And the beauty about humans is we have these voices. We have these ways of communicating with people and it's the thing that separates us from being mere beats. And we don't use it enough I don't think, so I wanted to make a a bit of a point of that."

The album follows the release of two consecutive chart-topping albums How Beautiful Life Can Be (2019) and From Nothing to a Little Bit More (2023).

Pre-order and pre-save The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define album here.

The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define album artwork. Picture: Press

See The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define tracklisting:

Leave No Stone Unturned Reflections Of Lessons Left Stellar Cast Heartbreaker Dynamite Unrequited Love No Direction Until Our Bitter End Knocking At Your Door The Jester Surrounded By Beauty Long Shadows

Meanwhile, The Lathums surprised their fans with a secret acoustic set in a London pub last night (Wednesday 6th November).

After putting a call-out to fans for a last minute pop-up show earlier that day, the rockers turned up at The Marquis in Covent Garden and treated fans to an intimate set, which included acoustic versions of their much-loved tracks I See Your Ghost and How Beautiful Life Can Be from their debut as well as No Direction, from their forthcoming release.

They even performed a cover on the night, playing Squeeze's 1979 single Up The Junction, which had the packed out pub singing along.

The Lathums will embark on an extensive UK & Ireland tour in support of their new album next year. Tickets for the dates go on general sale to fans via www.thelathums.com on Fri 8th November 2024 from 10am GMT.

See The Lathums' 2025 UK & Ireland Tour dates: