The Killers at The O2, London: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

The Killers' Brandon Flowers during their 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers continue their 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour dates with six final nights at The O2, London. Find out everything we know about their London gigs here.

The Killers are set to continue their Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour with a whopping SIX shows at The O2, London.

After epic dates in Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow, , Brandon Flowers and co will head to the capital to showcase their Rebel Diamonds greatest hits collection and mark over two decades since they formed and released their Hot Fuss debut.

Find out everything we know about The Killers in London so far, including who's supporting them, when to expect them on stage and what they might play on the setlist.

What are The Killers' O2 London dates?

The Killers play six nights in London spread out over two weeks below:

Thursday 4th July 2024: The O2, London

Friday 5th July 2024: The O2, London

Sunday 7th July 2024: The O2, London

Monday 8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Wednesday 10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Thursday 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Who's supporting The Killers in London?

Support from The Killers' dates at The O2, London comes from Travis.

Travis will join The Killers as special guests on their UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Steve Gullick/Press

What are the stage times for The Killers at The O2, London?

Doors open: 6.30pm

6.30pm Travis*

The Killers*

*The full stage times for The Killers at The O2 have yet to be released, but following the trend of their previous dates on the tour, we can probably expect to see Travis on around 7.30-7.45pm and The Killers to be on stage from 8.45 - 9pm.

Can I still get tickets to The Killers in London?

There are still some limited tickets available for The Killers' in London. Visit The O2, London event page and Ticketmaster for more.

What will The Killers play on their London setlist?

The Killers' Rebel Diamonds album was a career-spanning collection of 20 tracks that could provide some indication as to what Brandon Flowers and co. will play on the night. Plus, the band are also celebrating 20 years of their Hot Fuss album, so we imagine they'll crack out some gems from their debut. However, Brandon and co love to keep fans guessing by mixing up their setlist, so fans can expect them to end with Mr. Brightside one night and possibly open with it the next!

See The Killers' setlist OVO Hydro Glasgow Tuesday 25th June 2024 for an idea of what they might play:

Read My Mind

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Running Towards a Place

On Top

The Man

A Dustland Fairytale

Be Still

Runaways

All These Things That I've Done

When You Were Young

Caution

Dying Breed

Encore:

Your Side of Town

Boy

A Little Respect (Erasure cover)

Human

Mr. Brightside

How to get to The O2, London

The postcode for The O2 is SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The O2 Arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.

