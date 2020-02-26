The full story behind The Killers' Murder Trilogy

Mark Stoermer, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci and David Keuning of The Killers at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Fox via Getty Images

Looking for a new crime story to dig into? Then look no further than The Killers' debut album Hot Fuss... and its tale of romance gone bad.

The Killers! Despite their name, they're the epitome of good-time rock 'n' roll, fronted by the charismatic Brandon Flowers. Right?

While their name might evoke tales of horror and death, The Killers actually got their name from a fictitious band that appeared in the video to New Order's song Crystal from 2001. Flowers, being a huge fan of the Manchester band, decided to name his own group after these interlopers.

But their early years hide a dark secret: the band's debut album, Hot Fuss, was to include a trilogy of songs that told the story of a murder. Flowers was inspired by the Morrissey song Sister I'm A Poet, which told of "the romance of crime": "I studied that line a lot," he told The Guardian. "And it's kind of embedded in me."

However, things didn't go according to plan.

One of the first of The Killers' songs to come to the UK's attention was Jenny (as it was simply known then) which appeared on a free NME CD called Rock 'N' Roll Riot Vol 1 in November 2003.

The song's lyrics seemingly depict a police interview, in which the protagonist repeatedly insists: "There ain't no motive for this crime, Jenny was a friend of mine." But what happened to Jenny? And what led up to the line: "She couldn't scream while I held her close..."?

Back in 2004 when The Killers were on their first promo tour, Brandon Flowers explained that Jenny was actually the final part of the "Murder Trilogy" - a trio of songs that told the full story. In fact, the NME reported on 20 March that year that the trilogy would form the backbone of their first album.

The Killers' Murder Trilogy is composed of these three songs... in this order: