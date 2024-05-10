The Black Keys wrap trio of triumphant shows at O2 Academy Brixton

The Black Keys perform at the O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The duo delivered another blistering set at the Brixton venue, bringing the UK leg of their International Players tour to a close. Get the full setlist here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Black Keys played the final of three consecutive nights at the O2 Academy Brixton last night (9th May).

The duo - comprised of singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney - took to the stage just a little before 9pm and delivered yet another blistering set, including the likes of Gold On The Ceiling and Little Black Submarines- from their 2011 El Camino album, Tighten Up, Howlin' for You and Next Girl from their Brothers LP and Fever from 2014's Turn Blue.

The Black Keys - Gold on the Ceiling at O2 Academy Brixton

The rockers - flanked by their touring band - paced their set perfectly, mixing their more bluesy and melancholy moments with their full on rock anthems, not forgetting the singles from their most recent releases Dropout Boogie (2022) and Ohio Players (2024).

The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy

As with the previous nights before, the pair were joined on stage by Noel Gallagher who performed two tracks from the album; Only Love Matters and On The Game, before the band ended their set with a rousing performance of their 2011 single Lonely Boy.

The Black Keys - Howlin' For You at O2 Academy Brixton

The Black Keys might be over two decades into their career, but they proved that with age comes experience as they are looking and sounding better and tighter than ever.

They continue their International Players tour dates in Europe this week with a show at Le Zenith in Paris this Sunday 12th May.