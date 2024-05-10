The Black Keys talk hanging out with Liam Gallagher and the "crucial advice" he gave them

The Black Keys discuss Liam Gallagher. Picture: Larry Niehues/Press, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney told Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the time they spent with former Oasis frontman.

The Black Keys have opened up about spending time with Liam Gallagher.

The pair may have just enlisted his brother Noel to work with them on their Ohio Players album, but it turns out they've spent some time with the former Oasis frontman too.

Asked if they'd ever met Liam, drummer Patrick Carney told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on the The Evening Show: "We met him for the first time this past summer in Milan. We hung out for hours. [He's] so funny, so nice. We're big fans all the Gallagher brothers. Even their brother Paul was there. He's funny dude too."

"He gave us some crucial advice," added frontman Dan Auerbach, to which Carney agreed: "He did. I was asking him specifically because we hadn't played festivals in a while. It [had] been like, almost a decade and I was asking him about the setlist and he's like 'Ah you've got to play your second biggest hit second."

Carney went on: "And I was like, 'Really?' And then we did that the next night when we played Madrid and it was awesome."

"Best show of the tour," laughed Auerbach. "He straightened us out".

The duo also opened up about their experience working with Noel Gallagher and gushed that there's "no better feeling" than witnessing him be proud of what they've made together.

Asked what their favourite thing about working with the Council Skies singer was, the Next Girl drummer said: "When you get a chance to work with someone like that and then make something you can tell that they're proud of as well as yourself, there's no feeling better than that."

He went on as Auerback nodded in agreement: "The fact that you can tell Noel is proud of the songs and likes these songs, yeah... It doesn't even really matter what anybody else thinks about the stuff. It's just like,.. We made something Noel likes with Noel!."

The Manchester rocker has joined them on stage for all three nights at the O2 Academy Brixton on the tracks Only Love Matters and our Radio X Record of the Week On The Game.

The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy

When when quizzed about his appearance after their first night at the London venue, the duo said: "It was incredible really.

"We had Noel come out and play some songs in the encore and everybody lost their minds."

Asked they shared any pre-show rituals with the Ballad of the Mighty I singer, Carney joked: "He's a chilled out entertainer. as David Brent would say".