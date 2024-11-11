Snow Patrol announce outdoor shows for 2025

Snow Patrol have announced summer dates next year. Picture: Tom Beard

By Jenny Mensah

Gary Lightbody and co have announced a trio of Forest Live shows. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.

Snow Patrol have announced fresh new dates for 2025.

Gary Lightbody and co will play a trio of outdoor shows next June at Delamere Forest, Plymouth Hoe and Westonbirt Arboretum as part of the Forest Live concert series.

Announcing the news over the weekend, they explained: "We are so delighted to be playing some shows next summer in England. We’ve heard so much about the ‘forest shows’ from other artists that have played them and we’re excited to play some ourselves next summer. Also given the name of our album is the Forest is the path it seems very apt! And we are also playing the Plymouth Summer Sessions. It’s the first time we’ve ever played them and we’re really excited about it. Should be loads of fun. Hopefully see you there.

Peace and love. gL.x"

Tickets to the shows will go on general sale on Friday 15th November from 10am with pre-sales taking place on Wednesday 13th November from 10am.

The dates will take place before the Chasing Cars outfit play a headline set at Latitude Festival, which takes place from 24th July - 27th July next year.

See Snow Patrol's 2025 outdoor shows:

Friday 13th June: Delamere Forest

Sunday 15th June: Plymouth Hoe

Tuesday 17th June: Westonbirt Arboretum

Snow Patrol will also support their eighth studio album, The Forest Is The Path, which was released on 13th September with UK & Ireland dates early next year.

The string of shows will kick off at The O2, London on 15th February and culminate in a homecoming date at Belfast Arena on 27th February.

Find out where else Snow Patrol are headed on their UK & Ireland tour and find out how to buy tickets.

See Snow Patrol's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates:

15th February – London, The O2

16th February – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

18th February – Cardiff Utilita Arena

19th February – Hull Connexin Live

21st February – Glasgow OVO Hydro

22nd February – Manchester Co-op Live Arena

25th February – Dublin 3Arena

27th February – Belfast SSE Arena

