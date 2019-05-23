WATCH: James Bay and Lewis Capaldi duet London Palladium gig

23 May 2019, 13:30 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 13:32

Watch Bay invite the Scottish singer-songwriter on stage for a mash up of his Let It Go hit with Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

James Bay and Lewis Capaldi sang a duet during his gig last night (22 May).

The Hold Back The River singer, who recently released his Oh My Messy Mind EP this month, was playing the London Palladium when he invited up the Scottish singer-songwriter as a surprise guest.

Bay first launched into his 2014 Let It Go single, with which Capaldi took over on singing duties. This was mashed-up with the Scottish singer's Someone You Loved song, which reached number one in the UK singles charts.

Watch the epic performance in our video above.

James Bay and Lewis Capaldi
James Bay and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty Images: Lorne Thomson/Redferns & Andrew Benge/Redferns

Bay played tracks from throughout his career so far, including 2015's Chaos and the Calm and last year's Electric Light album and his latest EP.

Watch him play the lead single from his second album, Wild Love, in our special Radio X session below:

Bay also performed new track Bad, which is taken from his Oh My Messy Mind EP, and he recently performed on Stephen Colbert.

WATCH MORE: James Bay talks about his favourite Aretha Franklin performance

Meanwhile, Bay is set to play a set at Victorious Festival 2019. He'll be joined at the Portsmouth Seafront gig by the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Doves, Ocean Colour Scene and Bloc Party, who will perform their debut album Silent Alarm.

The festival's headliners are Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental and New Order,

See the rest of their mammoth lineup here

Watch James Bay play Hold Back The River in a special Radio X session:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elton John plays Dodger Stadium in 1975

Elton John’s former fiancé Linda Hannon talks being "forgotten" in Rocketman film

News

Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs announce new album Duck and Record Collection single

Kaiser Chiefs

Happy Mondays, Oasis, Joy Division, The Smiths, The Stone Roses

The 50 best songs from Manchester

Lists

The Park Stage at Glastonbury

Glastonbury announce The Park stage line-up for 2019

Glastonbury Festival

A still of Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher uses Snapchat's baby filter and it's adorably terrifying

Liam Gallagher

Latest On Radio X

Glastonbury Festival 2015 festival goers in the sun by the GLASTONBURY sign

Glastonbury Festival 2019 weather forecast: Will it be a heatwave or washout?

Glastonbury Festival

A mural of the worker in Manchester's northern quarter

What does the Manchester bee symbol mean and how is the 2nd anniversary of the arena attack being commemorated?

Features

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 1992

Courtney Love hits out at fashion brand for copying Kurt Cobain t-shirt from 1992 Rolling Stones cover

Nirvana

Morrissey in his days with The Smiths, 1984

The best Smiths lyrics

The Smiths

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix and The late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint

WATCH: Papa Roach pay tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint with Firestarter cover

News