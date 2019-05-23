WATCH: James Bay and Lewis Capaldi duet London Palladium gig

Watch Bay invite the Scottish singer-songwriter on stage for a mash up of his Let It Go hit with Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

James Bay and Lewis Capaldi sang a duet during his gig last night (22 May).

The Hold Back The River singer, who recently released his Oh My Messy Mind EP this month, was playing the London Palladium when he invited up the Scottish singer-songwriter as a surprise guest.

Bay first launched into his 2014 Let It Go single, with which Capaldi took over on singing duties. This was mashed-up with the Scottish singer's Someone You Loved song, which reached number one in the UK singles charts.

Watch the epic performance in our video above.

James Bay and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty Images: Lorne Thomson/Redferns & Andrew Benge/Redferns

Bay played tracks from throughout his career so far, including 2015's Chaos and the Calm and last year's Electric Light album and his latest EP.

Watch him play the lead single from his second album, Wild Love, in our special Radio X session below:

Bay also performed new track Bad, which is taken from his Oh My Messy Mind EP, and he recently performed on Stephen Colbert.

WATCH MORE: James Bay talks about his favourite Aretha Franklin performance

Meanwhile, Bay is set to play a set at Victorious Festival 2019. He'll be joined at the Portsmouth Seafront gig by the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Doves, Ocean Colour Scene and Bloc Party, who will perform their debut album Silent Alarm.

The festival's headliners are Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental and New Order,

Watch James Bay play Hold Back The River in a special Radio X session: