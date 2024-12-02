Sam Fender shares two new songs as he prepares to kick off 2024 UK & Ireland dates

Sam Fender will play huge stadium dates next year. Picture: Niall Lea

The Geordie singer-songwriter has shared Wild Long Lie and bonus track Me & The Dog ahead of his Dublin show.

Sam Fender has shared two new songs ahead of his show at Dublin 3Arena tonight (Monday 2nd December).

The North Shields singer has today released Wild Long Lie, which the next cut to be taken from his People Watching album, telling his fans: "Tour is about to kick off so we thought we’d drop a tune from the new record."

Listen to Wild Long Lie below:

Wild Long Lie

Alongside the release comes bonus track Me & The Dog, which is also available to stream everywhere.

Me And the Dog

The Geordie singer-songwriter heads out on the first of his People Watching dates this week with support from Wunderhose.

After tonight's show in Dublin, Fender and his band will visit Leeds First Direct Arena, before playing two shows each at Co-op Live, Manchester and The O2, London.

The sold-out string of dates will end on 20th December with a homecoming show at Utilita Arena, Newcastle.

Sam Fender's 2024 UK & Ireland People Watching Tour dates:

2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin (SOLD OUT)

4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

7th December - Co-op Live, Manchester - (SOLD OUT)

10th December – The O2, London (SOLD OUT)

12th December - The O2, London - (SOLD OUT)

13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

17th December - OVO Hydro Glasgow - (SOLD OUT)

20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle - (SOLD OUT)

Meanwhile, all three dates for Sam Fender at St. James Park have sold out, with remaining tickets for his show at London Stadium available to buy here.

Visit www.samfender.com for more.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK stadium dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT)

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

Next year will also see the Play God singer on a 2025 European tour, which will include shows at the Olympia in Paris, and the Palladium in Cologne, with support from CMAT.

Added to the Seventeen Going Under singer's already busy 2025 are headline stints at Hurricane & Southside Festival in Germany as well as Belgium's Rock Werchter.

The Play God singer will also set out on intimate North American dates, visiting the likes of New York, Vancouver and Denver.

Sam Fender's third studio album, People Watching, is set for release on 21st February 2025.

Speaking about the making of the LP, he said: "Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing. Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch."

Listen to the lead single and title track from the record below:

Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Lyric Video)

See the artwork for the new album below and pre-order Sam Fender's People Watching album here.

Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia’s Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm’s Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name

Sam Fender's 2025 European People Watching tour dates:

4th March – Olympia, Paris (SOLD OUT)

5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg (SOLD OUT)

8th March – Halle 622, Zurich (SOLD OUT)

10th March – Palladium, Cologne (SOLD OUT)

12th March – Zenith, Munich (SOLD OUT)

13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo

16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin (SOLD OUT)

18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam (SOLD OUT)

19th March – Forest National, Brussels (SOLD OUT)

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford, UK (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) - JUST ADDED

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle, UK (w/ CMAT) - JUST ADDED

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle, UK (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) - JUST ADDED

20-22nd June – Hurricane & Southside, Germany

5th July – Rock Werchter, Belgium

Sam Fender's 2025 People Watching North American dates:

11th February: Webster Hall, New York, NY

5th April: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC

7th April: The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

9th April: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

11th April: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

21st April: Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ

23rd April: The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT

24th April: The Fillmore, Denver, CO

