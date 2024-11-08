Sam Fender reveals People Watching single details and its heartbreaking inspiration

Sam Fender details his people watching single. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Tish Murtha/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has shared the song was inspired by the passing of someone who was a "surrogate mother" to him.

Sam Fender has revealed the details of his new single People Watching.

After several previews of the track, the Geordie singer-songwriter has shared the artwork for and inspiration behind the forthcoming single and revealed it will be released on 15th November.

Speaking about the single, the North Shields singer explained: "People Watching is about somebody that was like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her.

"It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home."

He added: "It’s kind of ironic because she was the one that gave me the confidence to go on stage, and used to be like ‘why haven’t you mentioned my name in your acceptance speech’. But now an entire song (and album) connects to her. I hope she’s looking down saying ‘about time kid’.”

Fans can pre-order People Watching as a CD single and pre-save the track here.

The news comes after Fender admitted he wasn't immediately sure which direction to go in with his new album.

Sharing footage of himself in the studio earlier this week, he wrote: "We spent this spring in LA with legend Adam Granduciel @thewarondrugs piecing together the new record. Some of the songs had been rattling round in my head for a while so there was material I’d written in Newcastle and London already. Figuring out where the hell to go after 17 took some working out but I got there in the end."

After launching a live countdown on his website last month, the Play God singer announced 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates as well as European dates for 2025.

His December dates nclude shows at Manchester's Co-op Live and The O2, London, plus a homecoming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, where fans who were local residents were prioritised.

Fender's official website has been updated with two new countdown clock, which states that "More Album News..." will be coming in approximately 5 days from the publish of this article.

See Sam Fender's 2024 UK & Ireland People Watching Tour dates below:

2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin

4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds

6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester

7th December - Co-op Live, Manchester - NEW SHOW ADDED

10th December – The O2, London

12th December - The O2, London - NEW SHOW ADDED

13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17th December - OVO Hydro Glasgow - NEW SHOW ADDED

20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Listen to People Watching live, which he performed at Boardmasters:

Live at Boardmasters ::: 10.08.2024

