"He just came up out of nowhere": Sam Fender reveals how Elton John duet came about

14 February 2020, 12:34 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 12:43

The Geordie singer-songwriter has revealed that his duet with the legendary singer came about after he gatecrashed their rehearsals.

Sam Fender has revealed his duet with Elton John only came about because he "gatecrashed" his rehearsals.

The singer-songwriter performed at the 28th Elton John Annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, on Sunday (9 February) where Elton joined him on his Will We Talk? single.

Speaking to Radio X at the NME Awards, Fender revealed it came about after the legend gatecrashed his band's rehearsals.

"We went up and rehearsed," the BRITs Critics choice singer told Steve Ferdinando. "And he just came up out of nowhere, rocked up on stage, grabbed the mic, and started singing Will We Talk?"

Speaking about Elton John's enduring talent, he added: You know what it is? He just hasn’t lost any of that range and he’s just killing it. I was like ‘Aye, he’s probably not going to go for those higher notes’ and he was just ripping it!"

Sam Fender and Elton John
Sam Fender and Elton John. Picture: 1.Press/Chuffmedia 2.Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Fender also gave Radio X an update on his health and the condition of his voice.

The North Shields singer-songwriter was forced cancel a string of dates at the end of 2019 and the start of this year, due to sickness, but has now revealed he's ready to return to the stage.

Asked how his voice was getting on, he replied: "Great man, I've just got the all [clear]."

The Play God singer added: "It's a little bit tired from the flying and the singing on the weekend, but I went in and had it scoped today and [they said] 'you're ready to go back', so I'm back, I'm back!"

