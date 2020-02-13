WATCH: Sam Fender gives health update after being forced to cancel live dates due to illness

The Hypersonic Missiles singer told Radio X that he's been given the all clear by doctors and can return to performing.

Sam Fender has given us an update on his health and the condition of his voice.

The North Shields singer-songwriter was forced cancel a string of dates at the end of 2019 and the start of this year, due to sickness, but has now revealed he's ready to return to the stage.

Asked how his voice was by Radio X's Steve Ferdinando at last night's NME Awards, he said: "Great man, I've just got the all [clear]."

The Play God singer added: "It's a little bit tired from the flying and the singing on the weekend, but I went in and had it scoped today and [they said] 'you're ready to go back', so I'm back, I'm back!"

Watch our interview with Sam Fender above.

Sam Fender performs at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Quizzed about his epic duet with Elton John at his 28th Annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, where they san his Will We Talk? single, Fender gushed: "You know what it is? He just hasn’t lost any of that range and he’s just killing it.

"I was like ‘Aye, he’s probably not going to go for those higher notes’ and he was just ripping it.”

The performance marked Fender's first live appearance since he was forced to cancel his UK gigs for the second time.

The Hypersonic Missiles star was set to play rescheduled dates at the likes of the O2 Academy Birmingham on Thursday (30 January), but an official statement came from the Geordie singer explaining he'd contracted "tonsillitis".

The singer-songwriter said in a statement shared by O2 Academy Birmingham at the time: "I'm gutted to do this again. I've had an absolute shocker with my health. It's been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I've come down with tonsillitis. I'm raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can't."

December also saw the Geordie singer-songwriter cancel several dates, including his second night at O2 Academy Brixton due to a respiratory tract infection, before finally cancelling his remaining UK tour dates of 2019 due to laryngitis.

A distraught Fender shared a video on Instagram at the time, saying: "Absolute nightmare. Got laryngitis and have been instructed by the doctor to stop singing for two weeks, if I carry on I could haemorrhage my cords which would mean being out for months.

"I’m so sorry but I cannot carry on with the tour, we’re gonna figure out rescheduling info in the next few days."

The That Sound singer continued: "I’ve had the best year of my life, I’m absolutely gutted that I have to stop, but I can’t bust my voice if I want to keep going.

He concluded: "It's a f**king nightmare. I can't wait to see yous again and can't wait to get back on that stage."

See his video here:

