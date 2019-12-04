Sam Fender forced to postpone Bristol and Birmingham gigs due to "respiratory tract infection"

4 December 2019, 17:08 | Updated: 4 December 2019, 17:44

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has had to reschedule his Bristol and Birmingham gigs until his "respiratory tract infection" clears.

Sam Fender has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows due to illness.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer is currently touring his debut album of the same name across the UK, but will now have to take a break due to a "respiratory tract infection".

The Geordie singer-songwriter was set to play the O2 Academy Bristol and O2 Academy Birmingham from 5 and 6 December this week, but has told fans that the dates will now be moved to the end of January.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Been having the tour of our lives and caught a bug [...] totally gutted. docs have said we have to postpone Bristol and Birmingham until the 'respiratory track infection' heals. We've managed to reschedule the shows to the end of January though and hope to make it up to you then".

The Saturday singer added: "The shows will now take place on Jan 30th in Birmingham and Jan 31st in Bristol. Our first shows of the year.

"Your tickets remain valid or refunds available from point of purchase x".

Sam Fender shares Instagram story apologising for forcing to cancel his Bristol and Birmingham dates
Sam Fender shares Instagram story apologising for forcing to cancel his Bristol and Birmingham dates. Picture: Instagram/Sam Fender

READ MORE: Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon to headline This Is Tomorrow 2020

Meanwhile, Fender has been confirmed to headline This Is Tomorrow 2020 alongside Gerry Cinnamon.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will headline the Saturday night of the festival, while the Hypersonic Missiles rocker will close the three-day event with a homecoming show.

The third and final headliner, who will play the Friday night of the Festival, is yet to be announced.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale on Friday 6 December from 10am.

READ MORE: What does Hypersonic Missiles by Sam Fender mean?

