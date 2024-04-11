Hozier loves "beautiful" Sam Fender & Noah Kahan track and would love a Jungle collab

Hozier dicsuses Sam Fender, Noah Khan and Jungle. Picture: Press

The Too Sweet singer praised the duo's reworking of Kahan's Homesick single and shared his admiration for London duo Jungle.

Hozier thinks Sam Fender and Noah Kahan's homesick collab is "beautiful" and would love to work with Jungle.

The Irish singer-songwriter's spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the topic of collaborations and praised the Geordie and Vermont artist and their reworking of the latter's Homesick single.

"His song with Sam Fender is beautiful," he told the Radio X Evening Show. "I'm a really big fan of it I have to say, but I was delighted to sing Northern Attitude with Noah. I actually did that last year."

When the subject of the band Jungle came up and it was suggested that he'd sound great featuring on a record with them, he replied: "Yeah, I love what they do. Every time I see them perform live, I'm staggered at the quality of their vocal performances [...] and they're all singing and they all sound [great] their harmonies are so tight".

"I'm a big fan of the band," he added of the project, which was founded by London-based producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland. "So I'd love to play with them. I'd love to do something with them."

Watch Hozier's interview with Dan O'Connell below:

Hozier talks Too Sweet, collabs, summer dates and more

Talking about collaborations in general, the Eat Your Young singer mused: "It's something interesting over the last five years, maybe. The hard lines of genre are sort of softening a little bit and we all live in a world where we are so influenced by so many different sounds and so many different styles.

"So to say that one person is strictly 'this type of artist' or 'this type of artist', when we are all listening to such a broad range of music all the time. You know, it's cool to watch those harder, more rigid definitions melting a little bit."

Asked if there's anything bubbling for him at the moment when it comes to teaming up with other artists, he replied: "There's a wonderful artist, Allison Russell, based out of Nashville who's also on the EP with me. We kind of had written a duet, so that's also on this EP and hopefully I'll be releasing some music later on in the year.

"And another artist who I love, a singer-songwriter called Bedouine, who I shared a song with. I'm hoping to get that out, but apart from that it's kind of a wait and see".

The Country Wicklow singer is also set to embark on huge outdoor dates this year, which will see him play the likes of Dublin's Marlay Park, London's Finsbury Park and a headline set at the likes of TRNSMT Festival 2024.

Asked if he has anything planned for the milestone shows, he the 34-year-old musician said: "They're the biggest-ticketed shows I'll have played in my career so far.

"I'm delighted, I'm honoured to be on a bill with Brittany Howard, Lord Huron. Ye Vagabonds are a duo from Ireland that I love and admire dearly, so I feel really good about the bill.

"I'm excited, but for a stage and a show [that size] the only way I can approach it is it's like doing a festival show but it's the full set."

Asked if he has to get himself in a different headspace for the dates, he mused: "I think you just feel into it. Every show is different."

"It's a different vibe,"he added. "The crowd have a different energy [...] I'm excited to try it. It's a new one for me."

See Hozier's 2024 UK & Ireland dates: