How did AC/DC's Brian Johnson overcome his hearing loss?

7 October 2020, 15:53 | Updated: 7 October 2020, 15:57

Brian Johnson performs with AC/DC In concert in 2016
Brian Johnson performs with AC/DC In concert in 2016. Picture: Jason Squires/WireImage/Getty

As the rockers announce their comeback and new single Shot In The Dark, singer Brian Johnson has revealed how experimental treatment has saved his "deafness".

After weeks of teasing AC/DC have finally confirmed their comeback and revealed their their new single Shot In The Dark.

The Back In Back rockers have been joined by their singer Brian Johnson, who was forced to stop performing with the band in 2016 for fears he would suffer "total hearing loss".

Now that the Rock or Bust singer has returned to the band, how did he overcome his hearing issues and has he been totally cured?

Find out here...

How did Brian Johnson cure his hearing loss?

Brian Johnson revealed that he underwent treatment for three years which "uses the bone structure in the skull as a receiver".

Though he couldn't explain the specific details or the name of the treatment, Johnson told Rolling Stone a specialist came to his house over the period.

“The first time he came down he brought this thing that looked like a car battery,” Johnson explained. “I went, ‘What in the hell is that?’ He said, ‘We’re going to miniaturise it.’

"We’d sit there and it was boring as shit with all these wires and computer screens and noises. But it was well worth it.

"The only thing I can tell you is that it uses the bone structure in the skull as a receiver. That’s as much as I can tell you."

The rocker also described how his hearing loss affected his appearances and how badly he felt letting down his bandmates.

“I couldn’t hear the tone of the guitars at all,” he told the outlet. “It was a horrible kind of deafness. I was literally getting by on muscle memory and mouth shapes.

“I was starting to really feel bad about the performances in front of the boys, in front of the audience. It was crippling. There’s nothing worse than standing there and not being sure.”

AC/DC's 17th studio album PWR/UP will be released on Friday 13 November 2020.

