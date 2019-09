Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles track-by-track album review

Britain’s best new artist takes Radio X’s John Kennedy through his magnificent debut album.

Sam Fender has finally issued his eagerly-awaited debut album, Hypersonic Missiles.

The BRIT Awards Critics' Choice Winner was released the LP on Friday 13 September, which is named after his hit single of the summer.

The album, which consists of 13 tracks, includes the songs Dead Boys, Play God, That Sound and Leave Fast.

Sam takes John Kennedy - the most trusted man in music - through the stories and inspirations behind the songs on the LP, including just what "Hypersonic Missiles" are, how white privilege affects people without them knowing, how Dead Boys saved a suicidal man, and re-connecting with his home town of North Shields. It's an essential watch.

Watch Sam Fender perform Play God in our Radio X session.

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles tracklisting:

Hypersonic Missiles

The Borders

White Privilege

Dead Boys

You’re Not The Only One

Play God

That Sound

Saturday

Will We Talk?

Two People

Call Me Lover

Leave Fast

Use (live)

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles album cover. Picture: Press

Watch the video for title track, Hypersonic Missiles:

Sam Fender heads out in November for a full UK tour that kicks off in Manchester and includes four big homecoming shows at the O2 Academy Newcastle on 7, 8 , 21 and 22 December 2019.

Sam Fender UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2019

22 November Manchester Academy

23 November Liverpool Guild Of Students

25 November Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 November Nottingham, Rock City

28 November Leeds, O2 Academy

30 November Brighton Dome

2 December Plymouth Pavilions

4 December Bristol, O2 Academy 2

5 December Birmingham, O2 Academy

7 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

8 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

10 December London, O2 Academy Brixton

11 December London, O2 Academy Brixton

13 December Cardiff, Great Hall

14 December Bournemouth, O2 Academy

16 December Dublin, Olympia Theatre

17 December Belfast, Ulster Hall

19 December Sheffield, O2 Academy

21 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

22 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

Watch Sam Fender perform That Sound for Radio X:

Watch him play Dead Boys below:

Watch Sam Fender talk about the impact of Dead Boys, and how it saved a man's life: