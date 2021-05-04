Foo Fighters and Brian Johnson perform AC/DC's Back In Black

Dave Grohl and Brian Johnson performed together on 2 May 2021. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

By Jenny Mensah

Watch Dave Grohl and co team up with the AC/DC singer for Global Citizen's VAX LIVE event, which is due to be streamed this Saturday.

Foo Fighters have been captured duetting on stage with Brian Johnson.

The Learn To Fly rockers joined forces with the AC/DC frontman on a performance of his iconic Back In Black anthem for Global Citizen's Vax Live event.

The gig, which took place on Sunday 2 May at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium to a non-socially distanced audience, is set to be streamed online this Saturday 8 May.

However, a fan who was in the crowd took a small clip of the moment and published it on YouTube ahead of time.

Watch a snippet of their performance below:

According to setlist.fm, Dave Grohl and co played a six-song set which included their hits Times Like These, Best Of You, Everlong and My Hero.

The audience - which was approximately 27,000 strong in a venue which has a capacity of 70,000 - included essential and frontline workers.

The gig, which also saw the likes of Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder on the bill, was put on to help end the COVID-19 pandemic for all and promote equality across the globe.

It's not the first time Grohl has duetted lately, joining forces last month with his daughter Violet for their first official recording together.

The Foos frontman and his eldest daughter covered X's Nausea for his WHAT DRIVES US documentary to celebrate both the band and his familial connection to them.

Watch them perform it on Kimmel Live, with the help of former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

The 52-year-old rocker - who also shares Harper, 12, and Ophelia, six, with wife Jordyn Blum - explained how, following Nirvana's 1992 world tour, his grandmother told him he could be related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake because his surname was her maiden name. After a Foo Fighters gig in 2017, he also recalled how he and other members of his family finally had a reunion with the musician.

Grohl said of the cover: "Anyone who has ever heard Violet sing knows that she was certainly capable of doing it, but it was just a matter of getting her in front of the microphone to record, something that the two of us had never done together before. It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage.”

The rocker has previously praised his daughter's voice and called her the best singer in the Grohl family.

"Violet is an incredibly talented musician," he told the BBC. "She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut. And she's well aware that she's the best vocalist in the Grohl family."

