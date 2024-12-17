Sam Fender "heartbroken" to cancel Glasgow and Newcastle shows due to haemorrhaged vocal cord

Sam Fender Performs at The O2, London. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has been forced to cut short the end of his People Watching tour or face "risking lasting damage" to his voice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender has been forced to cancel his shows in Glasgow and Newcastle this week due to vocal cord injury.

The North Shields singer-songwriter was on the last lap of his 2024 People Watching tour, with two dates left at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 17th and 18th December as well as a homecoming show in Newcastle set for Friday 20th December.

However, taking to X just hours ahead of tonight's show in Scotland, he shared a statement, which began: "Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I've had the flu for a few days now. Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything I could to get it in working order last night to put on the best show possible."

He added: "Today I've had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I've haemorrhaged my right vocal cord. I'm absolutely heartbroken".

The Seventeen Going Under singer went on: " This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you all tonight. I've had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight I'm risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a prolonged length of time until it heals.

"I've done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it's so unlucky. I'm so so, sorry to all of you who are on your way tonight. We are trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon. X"

Sam Fender's cancelled 2024 UK & Ireland People Watching Tour dates:

16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow - CANCELLED

17th December - OVO Hydro Glasgow - CANCELLED

20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle - CANCELLED

Though Sam will no doubt be gutted not to finish off his tour in Glasgow as well as his home town of Newcastle, he will be taking his People Watching album on dates throughout 2025, which include huge stadium dates in London and Newcastle.

All three dates for Sam Fender at St. James Park have sold out, with remaining tickets for his show at London Stadium available to buy here.

Visit www.samfender.com for more.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK stadium dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT)

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

15th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

Meanwhile, Fender's People Watching album is set for release on 21st February and is available to pre-order here.

Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia’s Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm’s Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name