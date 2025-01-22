The Rolling Stones rumoured to announce UK dates for 2025

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the legendary rockers are set to announce their first shows on their home turf in three years.

The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to play uK dates as part of a European tour this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger (81), Keith Richards (81) and Ronnie Wood (77)- will play four dates in London at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium - which will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Mick, Keith, and Ronnie can't wait to bring the show to UK audiences," an insider told the newspaper. "They've been planning it for months and are itching to get back out on the road and do what they do best, which is perform."

They added: "All three of them feel so alive when they are in front of a stadium full of fans. It keeps them young.''They want to show everybody that they have still got it. It is going to be amazing."

According to the source, the band's announcement - which is set to come in the next few weeks - will also see them announce dates in Rome, Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona.

The news comes after the Paint It Black rockers completed their Hackney Diamonds North American dates, which drew to a close on 21st July at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri.

The string of dates supported the band's album of the same name, which marked the band's first studio album since 2005 and scored a number one on the UK album chart.

Their 24th British studio offering featured collaborations with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney and included two songs which featured drums from their late bandmate Charlie Watts as well as bass contributions from founding member Bill Wyman.

The legendary rockers, who have a combined age of 239, still show no signs of slowing down and that also seems to apply to them creating new music.

Guitarist Richards told SiriusXM NPR back in 2203: "There's plenty more stuff left over from Hackney Diamonds to work on.

"There'll always be another one until we drop. We can put our feet up for a little bit, but you know."

