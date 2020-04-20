Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts doesn't have a drum kit at home

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010. Picture: Howard Denner/Photoshot/Getty Images

The world was loving Charlie playing "air drums" at the One World show this weekend - but there's a valid reason why he didn't have a real set.

The world was delighted when The Rolling Stones performed a classic hit for the One World: Together At Home gig this weekend.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts all called in to the charity event, organised by Lady Gaga in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

Performing individually from their own homes via webcam, the veteran band played their 1969 classic You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Fans were amused to see Charlie Watts use a suitcase and the side of a chair to "air drum" his part on the classic song - playing along to a pre-recorded drum track.

"Charlie Watts happily playing air drums for The Rolling Stones is the kind of feel-good content we need," tweeted one.

Charlie Watts happily playing air drums for The Rolling Stones is the kind of feel-good content we need. pic.twitter.com/UxJ8A9DxMV — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) April 19, 2020

Some wondered why the legendary drummer wasn't using real drums. "Very much enjoying that Charlie Watts spent his entire life as the drummer for The Rolling Stones and apparently doesn’t have a set of drums in his house," was one typical tweet.

Very much enjoying that Charlie Watts spent his entire life as the drummer for The Rolling Stones and apparently doesn’t have a set of drums in his house. https://t.co/Cfn3xhaQmb — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) April 19, 2020

But there's a reason why Charlie doesn't drum at home - his wife doesn't like the noise, therefore he can only play drums when he's on tour.

In 1989, he explained his predicament in an interview: "Because of what I do I can't play the drums at home so to play the drums I have to go on the road, and to go on the road I have to leave home and it's like a terribly vicious circle that's always been my life.

"I don't like living out of suitcases. I hate being away from home. I always do tours thinking they're the last one, and at the end of them I always leave the band"

He also told The Guardian in 2000 that the touring life caused issues with his daughter Serafina. "It's difficult to be a good father when you're away from home so much," he mused.

The One World show saw other artists such as The Killers, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Hozier perform remotely to raise funds for the World Health Organisation's battle against coronavirus. The charity event has raised over $127 million so far.