10 brilliant Charlie Watts moments that prove he was the backbone of The Rolling Stones

Charlie Watts: 1941-2021. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died aged 80. Here are some of his greatest performances to remember him by.

"Charlie's good tonight". Mick Jagger famously said these words on the classic Rolling Stones live album Get Yer Ya Ya's Out. But the late, great Charlie Watts was good every night, as these amazing tracks prove.

Watts, drummer with The Rolling Stones for the past 60 years, has died, aged 80. One of the blues enthusiasts enlisted by the band's founder Brian Jones, Charlie was a solid presence in that most turbulent of bands. A man blessed with infinite patience, he claimed on the occasion of the Stones' 25th anniversary that his career had been "5 years of work and 20 years of hanging around." Imagine that.

But when the work came, Charlie always delivered. Here are 10 of his finest moments.