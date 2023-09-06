What are The Rolling Stones' biggest songs?

With news that the Stones are to return with their first new material in 18 years, Radio X looks at the most-streamed and most-viewed tunes in the legendary band's back catalogue.

The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black: release date 13th May 1966 The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black (Official Lyric Video) This single from the summer of '66 was a huge hit for the Stones - despite only making it to No 1 for one week in their native Britain, it also made the top in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, and has since been certified double-Platinum by the BPI. In the digital age, it remains the Stones' biggest song, notching up over 970 million Spotfy streams and over 470 million views on YouTube across a number of different clips on the Stones's own official channel.

The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction: release date 20th August 1965 The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Official Lyric Video) The classic 1965 stomper hit the top in the UK for two weeks despite the BBC claiming it was too rude for broadcast, and is certified Platinum in this country, while being a million-seller in the US. On Spotify, it's had over 622 million streams and over 156 million video views on YouTube.

The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil: release date 6th December 1968 The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil (Official Video) [4K] The incredible lead track from the 1968 album Beggars Banquet, Sympathy's reputation has only grown over the decades as its samba-fuelled rhythm connects with each new generation. The tune has had over half a billion Spotify streams (that's over 510 million) and a touch under 200 million YouTube views.

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter: release date 5th December 1969 (uk release) The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video) The opening track on the Stones' iconic LP Let It Bleed, this is another great album track that's become a rock classic. It's had over 526 million streams and over 150 million video views on the official Stones YouTube channel.

The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up: release date 14th August 1981 The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up - Official Promo Originally recorded during the sessions for Some Girls in 1978, Start Me Up was revived for the Tattoo You LP when the band needed tunes to take on tour. Thanks to its classic video (much parodied in the social media era), the song became an MTV hit in the US and peaked at No 7 in the UK. Since then, the song has had over 540 million streams and over 64 million YouTube views.

The Rolling Stones - Angie: release date 20th August 1973 The Rolling Stones - Angie - OFFICIAL PROMO (Version 1) This epic Stones ballad was the lead single for the band's Goats Head Soup album, making No 5 in the UK but topping the charts in the US. Angie has enjoyed over 315 million Spotify streams and over 100 million YouTube views in the intervening years.

The Rolling Stones - Beast Of Burden: release date 9th June 1978 (album) Beast Of Burden (Remastered 1994) Another great Stones ballad, this was the second single to be culled from the Some Girls album after Miss You in the summer of 1978. A Top 10 hit in the US, the track wasn't issued as a single in the UK. Despite this, it remains a firm favourite with Stones fans, as the track has had just under 380 million Spotify streams and over 40 million YouTube views.

The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses: release date 23rd April 1971 (album) Wild Horses (2009 Mix) Epic ballads are a fearsome part of the Rolling Stones' arsenal - and here's another. Although not released as a single at the time in the UK, it's since been certified Platinum in their home country and has achieved over 240 million streams and over 6.1 million views.

The Rolling Stones - Brown Sugar: release date 16th April 1971 Brown Sugar (Remastered 2009) The first release on the band's own Rolling Stones Records label, this was a preview of the Sticky Fingers album and a huge worldwide hit - No 2 in the UK (kept off the top by) and No 1 on the US Billboard charts. Although the lyrics have dated somewhat with their allusions to the slave trade, leading the band to quietly remove it from their live set, Brown Sugar remains popular and has amassed over 227 million streams and over 13 million views.