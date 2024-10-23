Thom Yorke "doesn't really give a flying f***" if you want Radiohead to return

Thom Yorke performing in The Smile in 2023. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The Radiohead frontman has expressed his apathy about fans wanting the band to get back together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thom Yorke "doesn't give a f***" if Radiohead fans want their return.

The band have been on a hiatus since 2018, with their last album A Moon Shaped Pool released in 2016 and their last live date taking place at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia.

Asked if he thinks about how The Smile releasing three albums so quickly might cause speculation over when Radiohead will regroup, the frontman told Australian outlet Double J: "I am not aware of it and don't really give a flying f***."

READ MORE:

Despite, Yorke softening his sentiments, he maintained that the band - completed by bassist Colin Greenwood, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, guitarist Ed O'Brien and drummer Philip Selway - have earned the right to focus on their individual projects and pursuits.

The Creep singer, who is in The Smile alongside his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, added: "No offence to anyone and err, thanks for caring.

"But I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else’s historical idea of what we should be doing.”

READ MORE:

Despite York's not so muted response on the topic, other Radiohead bandmates have appeared much more promising about the topic.

Last month saw the band's bassist Colin Greenwood, confirmed that they rehearsed some of their older material about "two months ago".

Speaking via video call in conversation with El Cha at the Hay Festival Querétaro in Mexico at the weekend, he revealed: "We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs.

"And it was really fun, had a really good time."

Radiohead. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

Last year also saw Phil Selway tease that the band were "coming back around to that point" of returning.

The drummer appeared on a livestream with the Crow Hill Company where he discussed the next direction of the band.

The Karma Police rocker said: "We’ve actually had a little break for a minute; the last show that we did was back in 2018, but we’re coming back ’round to that point now. There is just something particular to that relationship — that creative relationship and personal relationship — actually, you can’t get anywhere else."

He continued: “We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”