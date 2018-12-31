In 2007, Radiohead allowed you to pay what you want for their In Rainbows album. Which other records have used unique ploys to get people to buy them?

Radiohead - In Rainbows The crown princes of odd album release strategies, Radiohead made a huge success of their "pay what you want" strategy for their 2007 album In Rainbows. At the time, Thom Yorke said that the album had made more for the band than digital releases of all their other albums. Take that, record industry! Radiohead - In Rainbows. Picture: Amazon

The Beatles - The White Album Designer Richard Hamilton said that the famous serial number printing on The Beatles' self-titled 1968 album was meant to be ironic. That doesn't stop a roaring trade in the lowest-numbered copies in auctions of course. Ringo had Number 1 and it recently sold for £600,000 at auction. Copies signed by John and Yoko, like the one on the left, are worth few quid, too. The Beatles - White Album. Picture: Amazon

The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers One of the most controversial Rolling Stones album covers featured a working zip and a belt buckle. Of course that wasn't the first thing most people noticed, it also featured a rather prominent bulge. The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers. Picture: Amazon

The Flaming Lips - Zaireeka Brought out on four CDs and meant to be played on four separate speakers at the same time. Not surprisingly, singer Wayne Coyne has admitted since that it's not one for casual fans. The Flaming Lips - Zaireeka. Picture: Amazon

Jack White - Blunderbuss You can get music in a variety of ways these days: record shop, online, supermarkets - or in 2012, via helium balloon. To promote the release of Blunderbuss, Jack White sent 1000 balloons into the air with a flexi-disc of "Freedom at 21" attached to each one. Jack's manager later confirmed they're not sure how many of the discs survived the launch. Jack White - Blunderbuss. Picture: Amazon

Kaiser Chiefs - The Future Is Medieval For the band's fourth album, they let fans choose their own track-listing for The Future Is Medieval from a batch of tracks put online. Fans could sell their own versions of the record online then and even make money from them. Kaiser Chiefs - The Future Is Medieval. Picture: Amazon

The Durutti Column - The Return Of The Durutti Column The sleeve was made of sandpaper that was designed to scratch any other LPs put beside it. When reissued recently, it came in a protective wallet - sensible, if slightly less rock and roll. The Durutti Column - The Return Of The Durutti Column. Picture: Amazon

Public Image Ltd - Metal Box Public Image Ltd's second album's title offers a good clue as to how it was sold: three 12" records stored inside a metal film canister. Funnily enough, the PiL lads thought about using The Durutti Column's sandpaper idea but decided that the metal tin was a better/worse option. Public Image Ltd - Metal Box. Picture: Amazon