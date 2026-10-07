We celebrate the Radiohead frontman's birthday by taking a look at his life and career thus far.

Where was Thom Yorke born and what is Thom Yorke's real name? Thom Yorke was born Thomas Edward Yorke on 7 October 1968 in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. Thom Yorke performing with Radiohead in August 1993. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

What happened to Thom Yorke's eye? When he was born, Thom's left eye was paralysed and it was completely shut. The Karma Police singer had several operations on it before he was six years old and the last one left him with a drooping eyelid. Thom Yorke performs at the MTV2 2$BILL Concert Series at the Beacon Theater June 5, 2003 in New York City. Picture: Mark Mainz/Getty Images Yorke previously admitted that the eye made him self-conscious when he was younger and convinced him that girls wouldn't like him. However, he was told by a female patron at a pub he worked at that it was his best trait and though she was "pissed" at the time, he took her words to heart. Hear him tell the story in his own words below... View this post on Instagram A post shared by IN / RAIN_ BOW/S (@thomyorketeamo)

Is Thom Yorke married? Thom was with his partner Dr. Rachel Owen for 23 years. They had two children: Noah, born in 2001 and Agnes, born in 2004. The pair separated amicably, with Yorke saying: "It's perfectly amicable and has been common knowledge for some time." Sadly, Owen passed away on 18 December 2016, died due to cancer. Since 2017, Yorke dated Italian actress Dajana Roncione and the pair married in September 2020. Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione attend the Undercover Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Picture: Victor Boyko/WireImage/Getty Images

What was Radiohead's original name? Radiohead were originally called On A Friday. When they signed to the Parlophone label in 1991, they were persuaded to change their name. Radiohead in October 1993. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Where did Radiohead get their name from? The name Radiohead is taken from a Talking Heads song, included on their 1986 album True Stories: "Transmitter! Oh! / Picking up something good / Hey, radio head! / The sound...Of a brand-new world." Radiohead: Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien in Belgium, 1995. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

When did Thom Yorke move to Oxford? Thom didn't move to Oxford until he was ten years old. Thom Yorke pictured in 1994. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

What did Thom Yorke's father do? Thom's father was a nuclear physicist and moved around the country depending on his work. Thom Yorke of Radiohead poses for a photoshoot backstage at Boiler room #69 on October 11, 2011 in London,. Picture: Caitlin Mogridge/Redferns/Getty Images

What was Thom Yorke's first recording? Between the end of school and the start of Radiohead, Thom occasionally DJed and was a member of the band Headless Chickens. They released a track called I Don't Want To Go To Woodstock on an EP released by Exeter label Hometown Atrocities in the summer of 1989. Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs at Reading Festival in England on 27 August 1994. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Where did Radiohead meet? Thom Yorke met the future members of Radiohead - Colin and Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien and Phil Selway - at the Abingdon public school in Oxford. Radiohead in New York in 1993. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images

What was the name of Thom Yorke's debut solo album? Thom's first solo album was The Eraser, released in July 2006. The second, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, was released in September 2014. Thom Yorke – The Eraser, The Eraser, 2006 [HD]

Which song did Thom Yorke collaborate with PJ Harvey on? Thom performed guest vocals on PJ Harvey's song This Mess We're In, which was included on the album Stories From The City Stories From The Sea in 2000. PJ Harvey feat. Thom Yorke - This Mess We're In

What song did Thom Yorke collaborate with Bjork on? Thom also appears on Bjork's Selmasongs album, which was released in 2000. He sings on the track I've Seen It All. Björk ft. Thom Yorke - I've seen it all

Who are Atoms For Peace? Thom's side project Atoms For Peace features Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and R.E.M. drummer Joey Waronker. Atoms For Peace - Ingenue

Who is in The Smile and how many albums do they have? The Smile. Picture: Alex Lake/Press The Smile is a side project consisting of Thom Yorke, his Radiohead bandmate Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Since forming in 2020, the band have released two albums; A Light For Attracting Attention (2022) and Wall of Eyes (2024) with another on the way this year entitled Cutouts. Listen to their Bodies Laughing track here: The Smile - Bodies Laughing (Visualiser)

Which Film Soundtracks Has Thom Yorke Worked On? Yorke covered Roxy Music songs for the Velvet Goldmine soundtrack back in 1998, but his latest cinematic outing is for the 2018 remake of the classic horror movie Suspiria. Thom Yorke - Has Ended