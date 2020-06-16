QUIZ: Do you know the words to Radiohead's Karma Police?

16 June 2020, 17:06 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 18:22

Thom Yorke in Radiohead's Karma Police video
Thom Yorke in Radiohead's Karma Police video. Picture: YouTube/Radiohead

It's one of the biggest songs of the 90s, but do you think you can remember it word for word?

This week celebrates 23 years since Radiohead released their OK Computer album in the UK.

Released on 16 June 1997, OK Computer is considered another seminal record from Thom Yorke and co, seeing them take the success of The Bends one step further.

The album included singles such as Paranoid Android, No Surprises and Lucky.

Their second single from the record, Karma Police, has been sung across stadiums and at festivals all over the world, but do you think you can remember it word for word?

Test yourself in our quiz:

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to Radiohead's Creep?

