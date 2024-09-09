Radiohead were back together rehearsing "just to play the old songs"

9 September 2024, 17:18 | Updated: 9 September 2024, 17:36

Radiohead
Radiohead could join forces again. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Bassist Colin Greenwood has confirmed the band reunited in a London to rehearse "about two months ago"

Radiohead have been back rehearsing together.

The band's bassist, Colin Greenwood, has confirmed the British band rehearsed some of their older material about "two months ago".

Speaking via video call in conversation with El Cha at the Hay Festival Querétaro in Mexico at the weekend, he revealed: "We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs.

"And it was really fun, had a really good time."

The news comes almost a year after the band's drummer Phil Selway teased that they're get ready reunite.

The drummer appeared on a livestream with the Crow Hill Company where he discussed the next direction of the band.

The Karma Police drummer said: "We’ve actually had a little break for a minute; the last show that we did was back in 2018, but we’re coming back ’round to that point now. There is just something particular to that relationship — that creative relationship and personal relationship — actually, you can’t get anywhere else."

He continued: “We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”

The band's last studio release was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, which saw the, embark on several tour dates to support the record.

It also witnessed the return of the Oxfordshire outfit to Glastonbury Festival in 2017, where they played a headline set and treated British fans to their iconic Creep single.

Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017

It's no surprise that it's taken Radiohead so long to get the band back together, since they've been keeping themselves busy with other projects.

Guitarist and backing vocalist Ed O'Brien released his first solo album, Earth, in 2020, while Selway released his third studio album Strange Dance last year.

Meanwhile, Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's side project The Smile are preparing to release their third studio album Cutouts on 4th October, which will be their second record release of the year following 2024's Wall of Eyes.

It comes after their debut A Light for Attracting Attention, which was first released in 2022.

Listen to Zero sum, which comes from The Smile's forthcoming album below:

