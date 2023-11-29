Radiohead "coming back around to that point" of returning, says Philip Selway

29 November 2023, 11:37

Radiohead
Radiohead could join forces again. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Radiohead drummer has teased the band's return after a hiatus and discussed their unique connection.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Radiohead are almost ready reunite according to Philip Selway.

The drummer appeared on a livestream with the Crow Hill Company on Friday (?14th November?) where he discussed the next direction of the band.

According to Exclaim, the Karma Police musician said: "We’ve actually had a little break for a minute; the last show that we did was back in 2018, but we’re coming back ’round to that point now. There is just something particular to that relationship — that creative relationship and personal relationship — actually, you can’t get anywhere else."

He continued: “We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”

The band's last studio release was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, which saw the band embark on several tour dates to support the record.

It also witnessed the return of the Oxfordshire rockers to Glastonbury 2017, where they played a headline set and treated British fans to their iconic Creep single.

Radiohead play Creep at Glastonbury 2017

The band - completed by Thom Yorke, Johnny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood and Ed O'Brien - have also been busy with other projects.

Guitarist and backing vocalist EdO'Brien released his first solo album, Earth, in 2020, while Selway released his third studio album Strange Dance earlier this year.

Meanwhile. Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's side project The Smile are preparing their second studio album titled A Wall of Eyes set for January 2024, with its title track already released.

