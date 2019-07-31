Thom Yorke said something to Billie Eilish and it was very Tom Yorke...

The Radiohead frontman met the Bellyache singer after watching her live with his daughter, and the praise he had for her was very fitting.

Thom Yorke met Billie Eilish at a recent gig and told her something predictably cynical.

The Radiohead frontman is known for not suffering fools gladly, and he was exactly the same when he met the singer-songwriter.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Bellyache singer's tour manager, Brian Marquis, revealed he praised the singer despite being "curmudgeonly" and "perturbed".

According to the outlet the 2+2=5 singer simply told the Bury A Friend singer: "You’re the only one doing anything fucking interesting nowadays."

For Thom Yorke, we'd call that the highest praise.

It isn't the first time he's praised the LA star, previously telling The Times: “I like Billie Eilish. She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do".

Yorke also revealed in the same interview that he finally came face to face with Sam Smith, who seemed to draw a blank when it came to who he was back in 2016.

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Billie Eilish. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images & Daniel DeSlover/SIPA USA/PA Images

Thom Yorke isn't the only veteran rocket to praise Billy Eilish. Among her supporters are Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, whose daughter Sunny loves the artist, Radiohead's and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who says his daughters are "obsessed" with the singer.

The Learn To Fly rocker event went one further and compared her success and the passion of her fanbase to that of Nirvana in 1991.

Talking to Radio X, Eilish admitted that she was still gobsmacked by the comparison, saying: “Can you even believe that? I can’t even believe that.”

She went on: “Are you kidding? He said rock isn’t dead because of me. Dude, I grew up on that shit.”

The Bellyache singer is referring to when the Foo Fighters legend praised her at the Pollstar Live conference on Tuesday 12 February, where he discussed everything from the late Kurt Cobain to the future of Rock 'N' Roll.

Speaking about the 17-year-old singer-songwriter, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, he said: “My daughters are obsessed with Billy Eilish. And what I'm seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age.

“They're becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play… and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991.

“I would call that rock n roll. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I'm like...shit man....rock n roll is not even close to being dead..."

Last year, Big Dave Grohl appeared onstage at a charity gig with his daughter Violet to perform one of Eilish's songs.

