Billie Eilish moved up to the main stage at Reading & Leeds 2019

The Bellyache singer has been moved up the bill at the festival, following her phenomenal global success this year.

The teen singer-songwriter has been moved to the main stage of the famous festival, following her whirlwind year and becoming the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album in the UK with her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Festival Republic’s Managing Director, Melvin Benn, commented “Following the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish since we first booked her on the line-up, we are thrilled to be moving her to the Main Stage to allow as many fans as possible to see what we are sure is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend”.

The tickets for Reading Festival 2019 have now officially completely sold out.

You can still buy very limited tickets for Leeds festival from the official Reading & Leeds website now.

Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Greek Theatre. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

It's not the first time the Bellyache singer has been moved up the bill, with her set on The John Peel Stage getting moved to The Other Stage.

Eilish's famous fans include Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, whose daughter Sunny loves the artist, Radiohead's Thom Yorke, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who says his daughters are "obsessed" with the Bury A Friend singer.

The Learn To Fly rocker event went one further and compared her success and the passion of her fanbase to that of Nirvana in 1991.

Watch Grohl cover Billie Eilish with his daughter Violet:

