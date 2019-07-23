"F*** You": Radiohead's Thom Yorke leads musicians reactions to Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and Boris Johnson. Picture: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images & Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

The Radiohead frontman has joined musicians in reacting to the new Prime Minister, while sharing a letter from Johnson's college master at Eton.

Thom Yorke is among the artists to have reacted to Boris Johnson becoming the next Prime Minister.

Today it was revealed that the Tory politician won the election to become the next leader of the conservative party, which automatically makes him the new PM.

Radiohead frontman Yorke - who is a proud liberal and an environmentalist - has led the reactions to the news, taking to Twitter to share a tweet from Letters of Note, while writing: "Fuck You 'Prime Minister...'"

The Letters of Note tweet features a screenshot of a letter written by Martin Hammon, the Master in College at Eton who looked after the now politician.

The letter, which is addressed to Johnson's father Stanley on 10 April 1982 depicts a young Boris as "disgracefully cavalier".

Yorke isn't the only musician to react to the news, with The Charlatans' Tim Burgess sharing a historical tweet in which he predicted Boris Johnson would become Prime Minister four years ago.

Oh no. I made a prediction four years ago and it just came true : / https://t.co/p0wdBDggL8 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 23, 2019

The Only One I Know singer added an image of Johnson zip wiring during his time as London Mayor, writing: "The What a glorious day : /".

What a glorious day : / pic.twitter.com/HPULDJERmY — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 23, 2019

Stormzy also retweeted a fan who shared a clip of his Vossi Bop single, in which he shouts "fuck the governement and fuck Boris".

UK rapper slowthai, who is set to support Liam Gallagher on his November UK Tour dates wrote angrily: "FUCK BORIS".

He added: "ANOTHER INCOMPETENT TWAT IN NUMBER 10 JUST A LESSER VERSION TRUMP PLEASE LET ME EVACUATE THE PREMISE."

FUCK BORIS. — slowthai (@slowthai) July 23, 2019

ANOTHER INCOMPETENT TWAT IN NUMBER 10 JUST A LESSER VERSION TRUMP PLEASE LET ME EVACUATE THE PREMISE. — slowthai (@slowthai) July 23, 2019

