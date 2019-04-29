Dave Grohl was mistaken for Maggie Rogers' bandmate & had the best response

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Maggie Rogers. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DIRECTV & Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Alaska singer told how the Foo Fighters frontman was mistaken for a member of her band on Twitter, and how he dealt with it.

Maggie Rogers told fans how Dave Grohl was mistaken for a member of her band.

The On + Off singer, who famously blew Pharrell Williams away and has gone on to share the stage with the likes of Florence Welch, who made a guest appearance on the London leg of her Heard It In a Past Life tour.

But now it seems she even has famous rock stars being mistaken for her staff.

According to Rogers, the Foo Fighters frontman was at a bar with her in Virginia Beach when the bartender unwittingly asked the Learn To Fly singer if he was in her band.

True to form, the ever humble Grohl didn't correct the bartender, but simply replied: "I’m her guitar tech".

See the singer-songwriter's tweets below:

guys a bartender in virginia beach just asked dave grohl if he was in my band



i am, as they say, “deceased”. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 26, 2019

he responded “I’m her guitar tech” — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 26, 2019

Rogers wasn't the only one to find it funny, with one of her followers saying: "No, the Dave Grohl who washes dishes at Outback Steakhouse actually"

No, the Dave Grohl who washes dishes at Outback Steakhouse actually — Henry Curtis (@FakeHenryCurtis) April 27, 2019

Another added: "You should probably give Dave an audition to be in your band. He might just make it in that music thing."

You should probably give Dave an audition to be in your band. He might just make it in that music thing. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) April 26, 2019

Maggie Rogers isn't the only talented singer-songwriter Grohl's been linked to recently.

Recently Grohl praised Billie Eilish, saying his daughters were "obsessed" with her and comparing her fanbase to that of of Nirvana's in 1991.

Billie Eilish responded to the compliment, telling Radio X:

