Queens of the Stone Age announce UK & European tour dates for 2023

13 June 2023, 13:07 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 13:32

Queens of the Stone Age press 2023
Queens of the Stone Age have announced 2023 dates. Picture: Andreas Neumann/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Josh Homme and co will embark on The End Is Nero tour this November. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queens of The Stone Age have announced new live dates for 2023.

Josh Homme and co will take their In Times New Roman album on the road with their The End Is Nero Tour, stopping off at the likes of London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin.

Find out everything we know about the dates so far including where QOTSA are headed, who's joining them as support and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone age announce In Times New Roman... album and share Emotions Sickness single

Queens of The Stone Age's UK & European 2023 dates:

  • 4th November: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
  • 5th November: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
  • 7th November: Paris Accor Arena
  • 8th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
  • 9th November: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
  • 10th November: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle
  • 11th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
  • 12th November: Antwerp Sportpaleis
  • 14th November: Manchester AO Arena
  • 15th November: London The O2
  • 18th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 19th November: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • 20th November: Stockton-on-Tees Globe Theatre
  • 22nd November: Dublin 3Arena

Who's supporting Queens of the Stone Age on their 2023 UK & European tour?

QOTSA are joined on their tour dates by Australian indie outfir The Chats and post punk trio Deep Tan.

deep tan 'diamond horsetail' (official video)

How to buy tickets to Queen's of the Stone Age's UK 7 European dates:

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 16th June from 10am local time and the pre-sales are live now.

Visit qostsa.com/tour for more.

READ MORE: Queens Of The Stone Age tease new music as billboard spotted in London

Latest Videos

The Cure and Bananarama on TV in 1985

The Cure drunk dancing with Bananarama on TV is brilliant

The Cure

Royal Blood discuss new album with Johnny Vaughan

Royal Blood say new album will have something they've "never done before"

Royal Blood

Blur talk Wembley gigs

Blur tease what to expect from Wembley reunion gigs

Blur

Some of New Order (and Tony Wilson) recording World In Motion with some of the 1990 England squad: Steve McMahon, Chris Waddle, Peter Beardsley, John Barnes and Des Walker

Why did New Order record World In Motion for the 1990 World Cup?

New Order

Queens Of The Stone Age Songs

Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

See more Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

Queens of the Stone age press 2023

Queens of the Stone age announce In Times New Roman... album and share Emotions Sickness single
Queens of The Stone Age

Queens Of The Stone Age tease new music as billboard spotted in London

Queens of The Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age rumoured for Glastonbury 2023

Queens Of The Stone Age Perform At Finsbury Park in 2018

Queens Of The Stone Age announce 2023 UK dates

Kurt Cobain On MTV Unplugged in November 1993

The best MTV Unplugged sessions