Queens of the Stone Age announce UK & European tour dates for 2023

Queens of the Stone Age have announced 2023 dates. Picture: Andreas Neumann/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Josh Homme and co will embark on The End Is Nero tour this November. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Queens of The Stone Age have announced new live dates for 2023.

Josh Homme and co will take their In Times New Roman album on the road with their The End Is Nero Tour, stopping off at the likes of London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin.

Find out everything we know about the dates so far including where QOTSA are headed, who's joining them as support and how to buy tickets.

The End Is Nero Tour continues across Europe & the UK. A feast of new dates with special guests @thechatsband & @deeptanyeah. Tickets are on sale Friday, 16 June at 10am local time. https://t.co/SDBC0Os03w pic.twitter.com/WKkQZ9koH5 — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 13, 2023

Queens of The Stone Age's UK & European 2023 dates:

4th November: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

5th November: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

7th November: Paris Accor Arena

8th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

9th November: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

10th November: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11th November: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

12th November: Antwerp Sportpaleis

14th November: Manchester AO Arena

15th November: London The O2

18th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

19th November: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

20th November: Stockton-on-Tees Globe Theatre

22nd November: Dublin 3Arena

Who's supporting Queens of the Stone Age on their 2023 UK & European tour?

QOTSA are joined on their tour dates by Australian indie outfir The Chats and post punk trio Deep Tan.

How to buy tickets to Queen's of the Stone Age's UK 7 European dates:

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 16th June from 10am local time and the pre-sales are live now.

Visit qostsa.com/tour for more.

