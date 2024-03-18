Josh Homme wants Them Crooked Vultures reunion, but it's Dave Grohl's "job" to decide when

Josh Homme would love a Them Crooked Vultures reunion. Picture: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images, Kevin Nixon/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman revealed he'd like "one more round" with the supergroup, but it's down to his pal Dave Grohl.

Josh Homme wants Them Crooked Vultures to reunite, but says it's down to Dave Grohl.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman recorded a self-titled album with the supergroup - made up of the Foo Fighters frontman alongside Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones - in 2009 and despite briefly reuniting for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in 2022, they have yet to release new music.

Homme has now admitted he'd "love to get the band back together," but he believes it's "Dave's job" to make it happen.

Asked about a potential comeback for the band during a Reddit AMA, Homme said in a video response: “It’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together. That’s Dave’s job. My job is to dance around, write words, and try to write some music.

“I really want to — Dave knows this. I really want Vultures to get back together and do one more round, because the band is so strange. The music is so strange and perverse and I had such a joyous time on those tours and being in that band."

Watch Homme answer the question in the AMA below:

u/Lightning42_

Dave Grohl last discussed wanting to get back with the supergroup back in 2021, telling Apple Music Hits on a special Medicine At Midnight Radio: "I hope that someday we do it again."

The Learn To Fly rocker explained: “Them Crooked Vultures is a dream band for any drummer because I got to be a part of this three-piece rhythm section because Josh isn’t just a soloist.

​“Josh plays the drums. He plays the guitar like a drummer and John Paul Jones is the greatest rock’n’roll bass player in the history of music. When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realised this is a real band.”

Homme previously described his relationship with Dave Grohl as one of the "longest romances" he's ever had.

"Dave has been one of the longest romances I’ve had that’s worked," he told NME. "He’s such a good guy, but I also love his dark side. I love mixing our watercolours together like that, just in conversation. We go to this place, that I won’t name, just to eat breakfast and waffles and talk about times.”