Queens of the Stone Age rumoured for Glastonbury 2023

Josh Homme and co have been tipped to appear at the Somerset festival after they announce dates in the UK around the same time as the festival.

Queens of The Stone Age are among the names being thrown into the hat for possible surprise performances at Glastonbury Festival.

The Know One Knows rockers recently announced live dates on this side of the pond, which see them play Halifax's Piece Hall, Margate's Dreamland and Cardiff Castle on 20th, 22nd and 23rd June respectively.

The UK dates leave a convenient space for an appearance at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury, which takes place rom 21st - 25th of June this year, before Josh Homme and co head to their next gig in Denmark on 28th June.

Tickets for their UK shows, where they will be supported by Coach Party, are on sale now.

As reported by Somerset Live, The Guardian initially named QOTSA among 55 of the "first artists" confirmed for the festival. However, after the first Glasto line-up poster was released, the band were absent from the list of names and subsequently removed from the article.

The Make It Wit Chu rockers have previously played the festival in 2002 and 2011, with their first outing seeing them joined by Dave Grohl, who would go on to top the bill at the festival with Foo Fighters in 2017.

Josh Homme at I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell
Josh Homme at I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell. Picture: GettyKevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, this year's Glastonbury Festival is set to be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Elton John.

The Sheffield rockers will headline the festival for the third time this year, having also topped the bill in 2007 and 2013, while GNR and Elton John will make their festival debut this year.

The legendary piano man will be rounding off his extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with the performance, seeing him drop the curtain on six decades of touring.

Also joining them on the line-up are the likes of Lana Del Rey, Royal Blood, Lizzo and more.

