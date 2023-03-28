When does the Glastonbury 2023 ticket resale take place?

On Air Now
The Somerset festival will give fans one more chance to secure tickets for this year's event. Find out everything you need to know here.
Glastonbury Festival is set to open its doors again in 2023.
The world-famous Somerset festival returns this year from 21st - 15th June with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John as its headliners.
As is customary, lucky ticket holders will have to pay their full balance shortly, freeing up spare tickets for those wishing to try their luck for the resale, but when does the resale take place and how much will tickets cost?
Find out the answer to this and more below.
Balance payments on existing deposits will be payable until 23:59 BST on Friday 7th April 2023. A start date is yet to be confirmed, but we imagine this will be the first week of April.
Yes, once ticket holders play their final balance, thew returned tickets will be available for resale. There's no confirmed date on this yet, but the Glastonbury website informs us it will be after 8th April 2023, which makes sense given the balance deadline.
Get the latest information about Glasto tickets here.
Glastonbury organisers have yet to confirm the ticket resale date, but given full balances must be paid by 7th April and coach and general sale tickets are sold on a Thursday and Sunday respectively, we can assume that the most likely date for resale tickets are:
Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will be available exclusively at https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/. The festival warns not to buy tickets from any other site or provider. They cannot be held responsible for any fake tickets.
Glastonbury 2023 will cost £335 + £5 booking fee.
Any ticket balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked. However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges. If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £25 back due to a £25 administration charge. An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.
Glastonbury Festival has a strict registration process to avoid touts reselling their tickets. The only way to get a Glastonbury refund is to not pay the full balance. Festival organisers also warn on the Glasto website that: "Tickets are security printed and are personal to the ticket holder only. Any attempt to transfer or resell tickets will lead to automatic refusal at the entrance. Beware of forgeries."
UK tickets are generally sent out by Royal May in late May - early June 2023 and they will be sent to the address entered when booking. They will require a signature at the point of delivery.
Get the latest information about Glasto ticket delivery here.
Yes. Registration is open now. Anyone who will be 13 and over when the festival opens its doors must register to attend here.
Remember, if you plan to buy tickets for others, they all need to be registered and you will need their unique registration numbers and corresponding post codes to buy tickets on their behalf.
